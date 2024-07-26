Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Launches SearchGPT, an AI Powered Search Engine Prototype That Could Take on Google and Perplexity

OpenAI Launches SearchGPT, an AI-Powered Search Engine Prototype That Could Take on Google and Perplexity

OpenAI’s SearchGPT is currently available in limited-release, and interested individuals will have to sign up for a waitlist.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 July 2024 15:42 IST
OpenAI Launches SearchGPT, an AI-Powered Search Engine Prototype That Could Take on Google and Perplexity

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI’s SearchGPT announcement comes a day after the launch of Bing generative search

Highlights
  • OpenAI said SearchGPT will be integrated within ChatGPT
  • The AI-powered search engine will show URLs of relevant sources
  • Users will be able to ask follow-up questions to their queries
Advertisement

OpenAI launched a temporary prototype of an artificial intelligence (AI) search engine dubbed SearchGPT on Thursday. The announcement came just a day after Microsoft rolled out its Bing generative search. Currently, SearchGPT is available in limited release, with access to a small group of users and publishers. The company has also opened a waitlist for others to sign up for the platform. The newest offering by the AI firm will compete with other players in the AI search space such as Google's AI Overviews and Perplexity AI.

OpenAI SearchGPT Features

In a post on its website, OpenAI announced its entry into the search engine space. The company said, “We're testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources.”

Based on images shared by the AI firm, the SearchGPT interface will include a large text box and a button to begin the search. This will trigger the search result page with a minimalist interface. On the top, users can see images, tables, and other graphics relevant to their query. Underneath, the information will show up in paragraphs and bullet points. At the bottom, users will see the sources from which the information was taken in small rectangular tiles.

OpenAI says its Search product aims to solve the challenge of finding answers on the web in a single attempt. SearchGPT, as per the AI firm, uses the conversational capabilities of its AI models with real-time information sourced from the web. SearchGPT will also allow users to ask follow-up questions as the AI takes context from previous queries to refine and fine-tune the responses. The company did not disclose the details of the AI model used for this tool.

The rise of AI-powered search engines has raised concerns of dwindling traffic among publishers, bloggers, and website owners. Addressing the concerns, OpenAI said it has partnered with publishers to build SearchGPT and continues to seek their feedback. It has also claimed to be launching a way for publishers to manage how they appear in SearchGPT.

“Importantly, SearchGPT is about search and is separate from training OpenAI's generative AI foundation models. Sites can surface in search results even if they opt out of generative AI training,” OpenAI added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, SearchGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google, Perplexity, Microsoft, AI Overviews
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi 14T Pro Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Could Be Powered by Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed Again, Sets November 20 Release Date

Related Stories

OpenAI Launches SearchGPT, an AI-Powered Search Engine Prototype That Could Take on Google and Perplexity
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  2. OpenAI's AI-Powered Search Engine Is Here to Rival Google, Perplexity
  3. Jio Things Unveils Android IoT Technology for Two Wheelers in India
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series Leaked Marketing Images Reveal Design, Features
  5. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Other Models Get Price Cuts Up to Rs. 5,900 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models in India Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 5,900 as Import Duty Reduces
  2. Gemini 1.5 Flash AI Model Will Now Power Google’s AI Chatbot on Web and App
  3. New PS5 Beta Brings Custom 3D Audio Profiles, Adaptive Charging for Controllers, Remote Play Settings
  4. Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store
  5. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn in Talks to Assemble iPad at Its Tamil Nadu Plant: Report
  7. Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report
  8. WazirX Attributes Wallet Compromise to Liminal, Says Own Signers' Machines Unaffected
  9. Cardano Blockchain to Get Decentralised Governance Feature Through This Upcoming Upgrade
  10. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed Again, Sets November 20 Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »