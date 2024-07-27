Elon Musk’s X Gives Users Chance to Keep Posts From Grok AI Chatbot

Elon Musk's X has given users a way to prevent their posts and interactions from helping train his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok.

Settings for X users default to allow their data to be provided to the chatbot. But, “all X users have the ability to control whether their public posts can be used to train Grok, the AI search assistant,” the company wrote Friday in a post on X. “This setting is available on the web platform and will soon be rolled out on mobile.”

The company added that users also can prevent their information from being ingested by the chatbot by making their accounts private.

Grok, an AI chatbot currently available to premium subscribers on X, was first released last November as a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT. The chatbot is part of artificial intelligence startup xAI, which Musk also owns, and has been trained on X data.

Musk has been vocal about using data from X to train Grok. The AI chatbot has already been using X posts to summarize news events and answer questions with real-time information.

Representatives from X had no further comment.

