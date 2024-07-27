Technology News
Elon Musk’s X Gives Users Chance to Keep Posts From Grok AI Chatbot

X users also can prevent their information from being ingested by Grok by making their accounts private, according to the platform

By Aisha Counts, Bloomberg | Updated: 27 July 2024 10:36 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Grok is an AI chatbot that is powered by technology from Elon Musk's xAI startup

Highlights
  • X users can prevent the service from using their data to train Grok
  • Grok is an AI chatbot that is available to X Premium subscribers
  • X says the new controls are available on the web, coming to mobile soon
Elon Musk's X has given users a way to prevent their posts and interactions from helping train his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok.

Settings for X users default to allow their data to be provided to the chatbot. But, “all X users have the ability to control whether their public posts can be used to train Grok, the AI search assistant,” the company wrote Friday in a post on X. “This setting is available on the web platform and will soon be rolled out on mobile.”

The company added that users also can prevent their information from being ingested by the chatbot by making their accounts private.

Grok, an AI chatbot currently available to premium subscribers on X, was first released last November as a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT. The chatbot is part of artificial intelligence startup xAI, which Musk also owns, and has been trained on X data.

Musk has been vocal about using data from X to train Grok. The AI chatbot has already been using X posts to summarize news events and answer questions with real-time information.

Representatives from X had no further comment.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Grok, X, Elon Musk, Twitter
