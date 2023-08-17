Technology News

Close to Half of Americans Favour TikTok Ban, Shows Poll

The survey also revealed deep worries among Americans about China's global influence.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2023 10:40 IST
Close to Half of Americans Favour TikTok Ban, Shows Poll

Photo Credit: Reuters

TikTok is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance

Highlights
  • 36 percent of Americans were opposed to a ban
  • Fifty-eight percent of Republicans favoured a ban
  • On the other hand, 47 percent Democrats favoured it

Close to half of American adults support a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey that also asked questions about national security concerns and China.

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance and used by tens of millions of Americans, has faced calls from US lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence.

Some 47 percent of respondents to the two-day poll, which concluded on Tuesday, said they at least somewhat supported "banning the social media application, TikTok, from use in the United States," while 36 percent opposed a ban and 17 percent said they didn't know.

Fifty-eight percent of Republicans favoured a ban, compared to 47 percent of Democrats, the poll showed.

The survey also revealed deep worries among Americans about China's global influence at a time when US-China relations have fallen to their lowest point in decades.

The online Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted nationwide, collecting responses from 1,005 adults, including 443 Democrats and 346 Republicans. It had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points in either direction.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in March that China's government could use TikTok to control software on millions of devices and drive narratives to divide Americans, adding that the app "screams" of national security concerns.

Other top US intelligence officials, including CIA Director William Burns, also have said TikTok poses a threat.

TikTok said in a statement that more than 150 million Americans, including 5 million U.S. businesses, actively use TikTok to earn a living, engage in the classroom, and find community.

"We've taken unprecedented actions to safeguard protected U.S. user data, and we will continue working to build a safe, secure, and inclusive platform to ensure the positive experience of our users in every corner of the country," a TikTok spokesperson said.

Efforts to give the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok have stalled in Congress. Last month US lawmakers said they were considering changes to address concerns about the bill.

Still, the issue could become a focus for Republicans in the 2024 US presidential campaign, with some candidates backing a TikTok ban.

Former President Donald Trump in 2020 sought to bar new downloads of TikTok but a series of court decisions blocked the ban from taking effect.

Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has said he favours some form of a national ban on the app.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, China, US, TikTok Ban
Microsoft-Backed OpenAI Acquires Start-Up Global Illumination to Work on ChatGPT, Other Core Products

Related Stories

Close to Half of Americans Favour TikTok Ban, Shows Poll
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  2. iPhone 15 Production Begins at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu Plant: Details
  3. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  5. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  6. iPhone 15 Plus New Leaked Renders Suggest Charging Components: See Here
  7. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Honor Phones in India: Details
  8. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  9. WhatsApp Beta Adds Support for Its First AI Feature: Here's What It Does
  10. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Close to Half of Americans Favour TikTok Ban, Shows Poll
  2. Microsoft-Backed OpenAI Acquires Start-Up Global Illumination to Work on ChatGPT, Other Core Products
  3. Binance Pulls the Shutter Down on Its Fiat-to-Crypto Platform Binance Connect a Year After Launch
  4. Baldur’s Gate III First Patch Will Include Over 1,000 Fixes, Changes to Character Customisation in Works
  5. Apple Granted Second Face ID Patent Hinting at Potential Arrival on Future MacBook and Mac Computers
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn Begins iPhone 15 Production in India: Details
  7. India Second Largest Phone Maker With 2 Billion 'Made in India' Shipments Between 2014 and 2022: Counterpoint
  8. Reddit Fined in Russia for First Time for Not Deleting 'Banned Content': Report
  9. Google to Let Users Try Its AI Tool on Select Websites to Summarise Long Articles, Information
  10. Telegram Stories With Support for Editing, Dual Camera Mode and More Rolled Out for All Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.