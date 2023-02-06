Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ‘Had to Save Twitter From Bankruptcy’: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Extremely Tough’ Period Following Twitter Takeover

‘Had to Save Twitter From Bankruptcy’: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Extremely Tough’ Period Following Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk has reduced about half of Twitter's staff and introduced a revamped Twitter Blue subscription service to boost revenue.

By ANI | Updated: 6 February 2023 10:07 IST
‘Had to Save Twitter From Bankruptcy’: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Extremely Tough’ Period Following Twitter Takeover

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October

Highlights
  • Elon Musk had said that Twitter was losing $4 million a day.
  • Twitter announced that it will start charging a fee to access its API
  • Musk has made many changes to Twitter since he acquired the platform

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that the past three months have been "extremely tough" as he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy" while also fulfilling his duties in Tesla and SpaceX. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Musk said that the microblogging site continues to have challenges. 

Elon Musk tweeted, "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn't wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!". He tweeted in response to The Wall Street Journal's news article. 

Musk lamented the company's "massive drop in revenue" just one week after closing the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) deal to buy Twitter in October, which he attributed to "activist groups pressuring advertisers," Fox Business reported. Since then, he has made a number of changes on Twitter, as per the news report. 

Elon Musk has reduced about half of Twitter's staff, introduced a revamped microblogging site Blue subscription service and even auctioned off memorabilia from the company's San Francisco headquarters, Fox Business reported. He defended the Twitter layoffs in November, stressing that the company was losing $4 million (roughly Rs 33 crore) a day. 

Recently, Twitter announced that it will start charging a fee to access its API, which developers use to create third-party services, as per the news report. Earlier on January 13, Musk revealed some of the changes that were set to be introduced in the microblogging platform from next week onwards. He wrote, "Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week." 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter Blue
Government Bans Over 230 Betting, Loan Lending Apps With Chinese Links After Complaints of Extortion
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
A Sneak Peek at Asus and Samsung's 2023 Laptops

Related Stories

‘Had to Save Twitter From Bankruptcy’: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Extremely Tough’ Period Following Twitter Takeover
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 5G to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur: All Details
  2. Over 230 Chinese Betting, Loan Lending Apps Banned: All Details
  3. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  5. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
  6. Infinix Zero Book Series of Laptops Launched in India: Price, Offers
  7. Oppo Reno8 T 5G First Impressions
  8. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  9. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
  10. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Be Under Rs. 7,000
  2. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. ‘Had to Save Twitter From Bankruptcy’: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Extremely Tough’ Period Following Twitter Takeover
  4. Government Bans Over 230 Betting, Loan Lending Apps With Chinese Links After Complaints of Extortion
  5. OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch
  6. Jio True 5G Service Launches in Haridwar, Now Available in 226 Cities
  7. Microsoft Blames Iranian State Actors for Cyberattack on Charlie Hebdo
  8. OnePlus Pad Teased to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus, Design Suggested Through Purported Render
  9. ION Group Paid the Ransom, Claim Hackers Responsible for Disruptive Breach
  10. Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.