Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Government Bans Over 230 Betting, Loan Lending Apps With Chinese Links After Complaints of Extortion

Government Bans Over 230 Betting, Loan Lending Apps With Chinese Links After Complaints of Extortion

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) took the decision to ban apps based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

By ANI | Updated: 6 February 2023 09:30 IST
Government Bans Over 230 Betting, Loan Lending Apps With Chinese Links After Complaints of Extortion

Photo Credit: Reuters

Many of the banned apps are now not available to download on smartphones

Highlights
  • Banned Apps include 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps
  • Banned apps attract Section 69 of the IT Act
  • Decision based on several complaints of extortion and harassment

In a major crackdown, the Central government has initiated the process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on an 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis, top government sources said on Sunday.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is learnt to have taken the decision based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per sources, the MHA recommended the MeitY this week to ban and block these apps, and the Ministry subsequently initiated the process as per communication.

The move was taken after confirming that these apps attract Section 69 of the IT Act as they contain material which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.

The action behind the move is based on several complaints of extortion and harassment of common people who had availed small amounts of loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities and persons.

It is learnt that these apps are the brainchild of Chinese nationals who hired Indians and made them directors in operation.

As per inputs, desperate individuals are lured into taking on a loan and then jacked up the interest by up to 3,000 per cent annually.

When the debtors were unable to repay the interest, let alone the entire loan, individuals representing these apps started harassing those in debt.

They sent them lewd messages, threatening to release their morphed photos and shaming them with messages to their contacts.

The matter came into the spotlight after a spate of suicides, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, by those who opted for such loans or lost money to betting apps.

States like Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh as well as central intelligence agencies had then asked the Union Home Ministry to take action against these apps, sources said.

Based on these inputs, the MHA started analysing 28 Chinese loan lending apps six months ago. However, they found that 94 apps are available on e-stores and that others are working through third-party links.

It is learnt that many apps are now not available to download on smartphones but sources say the betting apps and games are being downloaded through independent links or websites.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issued an advisory, stating that since betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, advertisements of these betting platforms, as well as their surrogates, are also illegal under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Cable TV Network Regulation Act 1995 and the IT Rules, 2021.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MeitY, MHA, Chinese Apps, Betting Apps, India
OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch
Featured video of the day
A Sneak Peek at Asus and Samsung's 2023 Laptops

Related Stories

Government Bans Over 230 Betting, Loan Lending Apps With Chinese Links After Complaints of Extortion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 5G to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur: All Details
  2. Over 230 Chinese Betting, Loan Lending Apps Banned: All Details
  3. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  5. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
  6. Infinix Zero Book Series of Laptops Launched in India: Price, Offers
  7. Oppo Reno8 T 5G First Impressions
  8. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  9. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
  10. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Be Under Rs. 7,000
  2. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. ‘Had to Save Twitter From Bankruptcy’: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Extremely Tough’ Period Following Twitter Takeover
  4. Government Bans Over 230 Betting, Loan Lending Apps With Chinese Links After Complaints of Extortion
  5. OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch
  6. Jio True 5G Service Launches in Haridwar, Now Available in 226 Cities
  7. Microsoft Blames Iranian State Actors for Cyberattack on Charlie Hebdo
  8. OnePlus Pad Teased to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus, Design Suggested Through Purported Render
  9. ION Group Paid the Ransom, Claim Hackers Responsible for Disruptive Breach
  10. Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.