Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • 'Blade Runner 2049' Producer Sues Tesla, Warner Bros Over AI Images

'Blade Runner 2049' Producer Sues Tesla, Warner Bros Over AI Images

The lawsuit has been filed in California, US.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 October 2024 13:39 IST
'Blade Runner 2049' Producer Sues Tesla, Warner Bros Over AI Images

Photo Credit: Reuters

The lawsuit said that the financial magnitude of the misappropriation was substantial

Highlights
  • Alcon said it had refused a request from Warner Bros to use images
  • Tesla used images created with AI that mirrored the movie for cybercab
  • Alcon has blamed Tesla of false endorsement
Advertisement

Movie and television studio Alcon Entertainment on Monday sued Tesla and Warner Bros Discovery over claims they used images tied to the film “Blade Runner 2049” to promote Tesla's new autonomous cybercab.

Alcon's California federal lawsuit alleged violations of US copyright law and accused Tesla of “false endorsement” for suggesting a relationship between Alcon and the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle maker.

“Any prudent brand considering any Tesla partnership has to take Musk's massively amplified, highly politicised, capricious and arbitrary behavior, which sometimes veers into hate speech, into account,” the lawsuit said.

Tesla and Warner Bros did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Warner Bros was Alcon's distributor for "Blade Runner 2049", which won two 2018 Academy Awards and starred Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in the highly anticipated sequel to the 1982 cult classic Blade Runner.

Alcon said it had refused a request from Warner Bros to use images from the firm for Tesla's October 10 live-streamed cybercab unveiling. Tesla then used images created with Artificial Intelligence (AI) that mirrored the movie for its cybercab event, the lawsuit said.

In a statement, Alcon said the defendants' “conduct is likely to cause confusion among Alcon's ‘Blade Runner' brand partner customers, including those it is partnering with for its upcoming ‘Blade Runner 2099' series for Amazon Prime.”

The lawsuit did not name specific damages but said Alcon had spent hundreds of millions of dollars building the Blade Runner 2049 brand, and said the “financial magnitude of the misappropriation here was substantial."

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Blade Runner 2049
Read Review

Blade Runner 2049

  • Release Date 6 October 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, Jared Leto
  • Director
    Denis Villeneuve
  • Producer
    Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Bud Yorkin, Cynthia Sikes Yorkin
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Warner Bros, Blade Runner
Naughty Dog's Next Game Will Reportedly Focus on 'Player Freedom'

Related Stories

'Blade Runner 2049' Producer Sues Tesla, Warner Bros Over AI Images
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  3. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship Chipset for Mobile Device
  4. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  5. Redmi A4 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  7. HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 With Lunar Lake CPUs Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online
  9. Honor Magic 7 Series to Arrive With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel, 10,000mAh Capacity Launched in India
  2. Google Chrome for Android Testing Identity Check Feature for Password Manager Outside Trusted Locations: Report
  3. Meta Testing Facial Recognition to Spot Scam Ads That Use Celebrity Images, Faster Identity Verification
  4. Asus ROG Phone 9 Set to Launch on November 19 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
  5. ChatGPT First-Person Bias and Stereotypes Tested in a New OpenAI Study
  6. Honor Magic 7 Series Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip; Autopilot AI Teased at Snapdragon Summit
  7. Honeywell Partners with Google to Integrate Data with Generative AI
  8. Naughty Dog's Next Game Will Reportedly Focus on 'Player Freedom'
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch Set for November; to Be the First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  10. 'Blade Runner 2049' Producer Sues Tesla, Warner Bros Over AI Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »