Technology News
English Edition

Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Private Jets for Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk

The newly banned accounts include those tracking planes for Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as well.

By Kurt Wagner, Bloomberg | Updated: 23 October 2024 17:57 IST
Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Private Jets for Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta pointed to a recommendation from its Oversight Board to justify the change

Highlights
  • Many of the accounts impacted were operated by Jack Sweeney
  • Sweeney is a Florida college student
  • Musk has long taken issue with Sweeney’s account
Advertisement

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has removed several accounts across Threads and Instagram that were used to track celebrities' private jets, including the jet owned by its Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, citing a risk of “physical harm.”

The accounts, which rely on publicly available information to track a jet's location and CO2 emissions, among other details, were banned without warning this week after Meta updated its privacy policy. The newly banned accounts include those tracking planes for celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and business leaders, including Zuckerberg, former Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos, and Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk.

Meta pointed to a recommendation from its Oversight Board, an external group tasked with reviewing the company's rules and controversial posts, as part of the justification for the change. That recommendation, from early 2022, advised that Meta remove “private residential information” from its site even if that information was publicly available.

“Given the risk of physical harm to individuals, and in keeping with the independent Oversight Board's recommendation, we've disabled these accounts for violating our privacy policy,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. 

Many of the accounts impacted were operated by Jack Sweeney, a Florida college student who has gained notoriety by tracking celebrity jets. In a letter posted to his Threads account, Sweeney said he “received no communication from Meta” about the bans before they were initiated. “These platforms operate without transparency, and it feels like they make arbitrary decisions,” he wrote. 

It's not Sweeney's first run-in with a tech company or billionaire that wanted his accounts removed. Musk has long taken issue with Sweeney's account that tracked his private plane, once calling the information his “assassination coordinates.”

Shortly after buying X in late 2022, he banned Sweeney's account and made a new rule that forbid sharing someone else's location in real-time. Sweeney still tracks Musk's jet on X, but posts the jet's location on a 24-hour delay. 

Earlier this year, pop star Taylor Swift's lawyers demanded Sweeney stop tracking her private plane. Around the same time, Meta removed Sweeney's accounts that were tracking Swift's plane, but left his other accounts untouched. 

Sweeney says that he's had 38 different accounts banned across Meta and X, the site formerly known as Twitter. 

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk
Paytm Gets Approval from NPCI to Enroll New UPI Users
BIS, FSB Reports Highlight Benefits and Risks of Asset Tokenisation 

Related Stories

Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Private Jets for Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  2. Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC Launched
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased
  5. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  6. Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024
  7. Why BSNL Won't Raise Tariffs Despite a Recent Rise in Subscriber Count
  8. Catch Million Dollar Listing India on SonyLIV this October!
  9. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Recording, AI Features Launched at This Price
  10. Pixel 9a Could Be Taller and Wider Than Pixel 8a
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo to Implement On-Device Mixture-of-Experts AI Architecture for Improved Battery Life
  2. BIS, FSB Reports Highlight Benefits and Risks of Asset Tokenisation 
  3. Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Private Jets for Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk
  4. OnePlus 13 Scores Over 3 Million Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Results; Geekbench Test Scores Leaked
  5. The Miranda Brothers OTT Release Date: Harshvardhan Rane's Julio Miranda Battles Anger in New Sports Drama
  6. Paytm Gets Approval from NPCI to Enroll New UPI Users
  7. BSNL Will Improve Quality of Services Instead of Raising Tariffs: CMD Robert Ravi
  8. Canva Dream Lab AI Image Generator Launched; Visual Suite Updated With New Features
  9. Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Microsoft, OpenAI Are Spending Millions on News Outlets to Let Them Try Out AI Tools
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »