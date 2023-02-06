Vivo X90 series — comprising the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro — were launched in global markets last week. The company's X series flagship smartphones were launched in China last November, alongside a top-of-the-line Vivo X90 Pro+ that did not make its debut alongside the other two models. Both the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear camera setups optimised by Zeiss. The handsets support 120W fast charging and sport 6.78-inch AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro pricing, availability

The vanilla Vivo X90 is priced at MYR 3,699 (roughly Rs. 71,600) while the Vivo X90 Pro is priced at MYR 4,999 (roughly Rs. 96,800). Both handsets will be available in a single 12GB + 256 GB storage configuration. The Vivo X90 is sold in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black colour options, while the Vivo X90 Pro comes in a Legend Black colourway.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to announce plans to launch the Vivo X90 or Vivo X90 Pro in India.

Vivo X90 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X90 runs on Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, out-of-the-box. This handset sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also features Vivo's custom V2 chip for image processing.

For images and videos, the Vivo X90 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel 50mm portrait camera with an f/1.98 lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 lens. On the front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

The phone offers 256GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage, which cannot be expanded. Connectivity options on this handset include 5G (SA/ NSA), 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo X90 is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. This handset measures 164.10x74.44x8.48mm and weighs 200g.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications

Just like the Vivo X90, the Pro model is a dual SIM (Nano) handset that runs on the latest version of Google's operating system with Vivo's Funtouch OS 13 skin on top. The phone sports a curved full-HD+ (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X90 Pro is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. For image processing, the handset also features Vivo's custom V2 chip, like the vanilla model.

While the Vivo X90 Pro also sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, it offers better specifications compared to the vanilla model. The Vivo X90 Pro features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture lens, along with a 50-megapixel 50mm IMX758 sensor, with an f/1.6 aperture lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a IMX663 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone sports a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

Like the vanilla model, the Vivo X90 Pro is equipped with 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage, which cannot be expanded. On the connectivity front, it offers support for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo has equipped the Pro model with a 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Besides, the smartphone measures 164.07x 74.53x9.34mm and weighs 214.85g, according to the company.

