Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Should Be Stable by End of 2023, Will Be Good Time to Find New CEO Then: Elon Musk

Twitter Should Be Stable by End of 2023, Will Be Good Time to Find New CEO Then: Elon Musk

Musk was speaking virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 February 2023 13:06 IST
Twitter Should Be Stable by End of 2023, Will Be Good Time to Find New CEO Then: Elon Musk

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year

Highlights
  • Musk first spoke of stepping down as Twitter CEO in December 2022
  • Twitter went through various changes since Musk's takeover
  • Musk's team has been reportedly exploring a fundraiser for debt repayment

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday that towards the end of 2023 would be "good timing" to find someone else to run Twitter, when he expects the social media platform to be stable.

"I think I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out," said Musk, speaking virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai, when asked if he had identified a new Twitter CEO and when that person would be hired.

"I don't know, I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year," he said.

On December 21, Musk said on Twitter that he would resign as its chief executive "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

He added that he would "just run the software & servers teams".

Musk ran a poll on the social media platform days earlier on whether he should step down as Twitter CEO, in which a majority of respondents said he should.

The social media platform has gone through ups and downs since Musk took over the company on October last year. Earlier this month, Twitter was sued by an advisory firm for about $1.9 million (roughly Rs. 15.7 crore) over unpaid bills after it advised the social media company on its acquisition by Musk last year.

Musk in October closed the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) deal to acquire Twitter and took the company private. Advertising spending on Twitter dropped by 71 percent in December, data from an advertising research firm showed, as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after Musk's takeover.

Last month, it was reported that Musk's team has been exploring using as much as $3 billion (roughly Rs. 1,06,000 crore) in new fundraising to help repay some of the $13 billion (roughly Rs. 1,07,800 crore) in debt tacked onto Twitter for his buyout of the company.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter
iPhone 15 Pro Models Again Tipped to Get Display With Thinner Bezels: Details
Featured video of the day
How Coughing Into Your Smartphone Can Tell You About Lung Health

Related Stories

Twitter Should Be Stable by End of 2023, Will Be Good Time to Find New CEO Then: Elon Musk
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia X30 5G's India Sale Date Revealed: All Details
  2. Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  4. Apple Is Reportedly Struggling to Expand Its Production in India
  5. Here’s How Much It Costs to Make the iPhone 14 Pro Max
  6. OnePlus Pad Pre-Order Sale to Begin on Flipkart From April: Report
  7. Elon Musk Expects Twitter to Be Stable, Have a New CEO by End of 2023
  8. John Wick: Chapter 4 Runtime Longest in the Franchise: Report
  9. CBSE Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Class 10, 12 Board Exams
  10. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Paytm Payments Bank Launches NPCI’s UPI LITE Feature for Faster Real-Time Transactions
  2. UK Police Crack Down on Crypto ATMs, Regulators Deny Granting Approvals
  3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Releasing on May 4 on Netflix, Teaser Trailer Out Now
  4. Infinix InBook Y1 Plus With 15.6-Inch Display to Launch in India Soon, Intel Core SoC Teased
  5. Twitter Should Be Stable by End of 2023, Will Be Good Time to Find New CEO Then: Elon Musk
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Models Again Tipped to Get Display With Thinner Bezels: Details
  7. Moto G Stylus (2023) Design Revealed via Leaked Render, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Microsoft to Make Last-Ditch Effort to Defend Attempted $69 Billion Acquisition of Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard
  9. Apple’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Service to Look at Users’ Spending History, Which Apple Devices They Own
  10. Ted Lasso Season 3 Coming March 15 to Apple TV+: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.