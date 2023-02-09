Twitter Blue subscription, the company's paid tier of the microblogging platform, in rolling out in India on iOS and Android. While the Twitter Blue monthly subscription via the Web interface is priced at Rs. 650, the iOS and Android subscriptions are priced at Rs. 900, thanks to Google and Apple's in-app purchase commissions. There is also a yearly subscription priced at Rs. 6,800. The social media platform has also extended the character limit of tweets for Twitter Blue users in the US from 280 to 4,000. Twitter Blue is now available in 15 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, India, Indonesia, and Brazil.

According to Twitter's support page, a Twitter Blue subscription in India is now available via iOS and Android as well as the Web interface. The monthly subscription on mobile is priced at Rs. 900 for both iOS and Android, while it is priced at Rs. 650 via the company's website. There is also an annual subscription for Web users priced at Rs. 6,800 per year (which works out to around Rs. 566 per month). Subscribers will get a verified blue tick mark on their profile along with a few other features that vary by region.

Twitter relaunched the paid Twitter Blue subscription last December, offering new features to users in the US. After adding the ability to share a 60-minute-long video, now the app has extended the character limit of tweets from 280 to 4,000. The micro-blogging site has announced that Twitter Blue subscribers in the US can now create longer Tweets with as many as 4,000 characters. However, only 280 characters will be displayed on the timeline along with a “Show more” prompt to click and read the whole Tweet.

It is worth noting that longer Tweets can only be shared by Twitter Blue subscribers, but they can be liked, retweeted, and quoted or replied to by all users. Further, subscribers will be able to reply and quote with up to 4,000 characters, just like an ordinary tweet.

With the latest rollout of Twitter Blue in India, the company's premium service is now available in 15 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, India, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.