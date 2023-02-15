Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series before the end of this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant is yet to reveal any details about the upcoming iPhone lineup, but rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 series have already started to circulate on the Web. A fresh leak suggests that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with thinner bezels and curved edges. The rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15, Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to have the same display sizes as the iPhone 14 models.

Corroborating his initial rumour, tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) on Twitter claimed that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature thinner bezels around the display with curved edges. Last month, he said that the display sizes of all four of the iPhone 15 models will be similar to those of the iPhone 14 models. In his initial leak, the tipster also suggested that iPhone 15 Pro models will feature displays with noticeably thinner bezels and curved edges creating an Apple Watch-like effect.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have 6.1-inch displays, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max flaunt 6.7-inch displays. Minimised bezel size may provide a more usable screen area on the upcoming iPhone 15 models. By the time Apple releases its new series, the company may change and upgrade a number of features. Therefore, it is recommended to take all these details with a pinch of salt.

As per past leaks, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to include four models —iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra. The high-end Pro model is highly speculated to come with the 'Ultra' moniker this year. The standard iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature Dynamic Island cutouts that have been limited to the ‘Pro' models launched last year.

A recent leak suggested that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature a redesigned camera bump on the rear and could carry a 48-megapixel wide camera sensor. They are expected to be powered by an A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models are tipped to be powered by A17 Bionic SoC. Apple is also expected to replace the old Lightning charging port with a USB Type-C port on all iPhone 15 models.

