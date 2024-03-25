WhatsApp rolled out the feature to pin messages in individual as well as group chats in December 2023. The pinned messages would appear at the top of the chat, right below the name and image of the person or the group. Users could only, however, pin a single message within one chat. Earlier this month, it was reported that WhatsApp was testing a feature that allowed users to pin multiple messages within a chat. Now, the Meta-owned social messaging platform has officially announced this feature.

WhatsApp now allows users to pin up to three messages within a chat, the company confirmed via its official WhatsApp channels and other social media handles. The pinned messages stay at the top of the personal or group chat, as a banner. Tapping on the said banner will take users to the pinned message in the chat.

if you like pinning a message, you're going to love pinning three



📌 because you can now pin up to 3 messages in your chats — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 21, 2024

When more than one messages are pinned within a chat, the banner shows the number of messages pinned and a preview of the latest pin. In this case, clicking on the banner shows all the pinned messages. From there, users can navigate to the pinned message of their choice. Users can also choose the duration for which to pin a message. They have three options - 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.

WhatsApp has also detailed how users can pin a message. Android users can tap and hold a particular message, choose the three dots on the top right corner and then Pin > select the pin duration > Pin. On iOS, users can tap and hold a message and then click on More options > Pin > select the pin duration. Web and Desktop app users should select the downward arrow button next to a message, which appears when the cursor hovers near it, and select Pin message > select the pin duration > Pin.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been recently reported to have been working on a feature to transcribe voice notes. It is also reportedly working on an AI-backed image editor within the application.

