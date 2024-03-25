Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Now Lets Users Pin Multiple Messages in Chats: How to Use Feature

WhatsApp Now Lets Users Pin Multiple Messages in Chats: How to Use Feature

WhatsApp allows users to select the duration for which the messages can stay pinned.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2024 11:44 IST
WhatsApp Now Lets Users Pin Multiple Messages in Chats: How to Use Feature

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp allows users to pin up to three messages in a chat

Highlights
  • Android, iOS, Web and Desktop users can access this feature
  • The feature does not allow a message to stay pinned forever
  • WhatsApp users can pin messages in both personal and group chats
Advertisement

WhatsApp rolled out the feature to pin messages in individual as well as group chats in December 2023. The pinned messages would appear at the top of the chat, right below the name and image of the person or the group. Users could only, however, pin a single message within one chat. Earlier this month, it was reported that WhatsApp was testing a feature that allowed users to pin multiple messages within a chat. Now, the Meta-owned social messaging platform has officially announced this feature.

WhatsApp now allows users to pin up to three messages within a chat, the company confirmed via its official WhatsApp channels and other social media handles. The pinned messages stay at the top of the personal or group chat, as a banner. Tapping on the said banner will take users to the pinned message in the chat.

When more than one messages are pinned within a chat, the banner shows the number of messages pinned and a preview of the latest pin. In this case, clicking on the banner shows all the pinned messages. From there, users can navigate to the pinned message of their choice. Users can also choose the duration for which to pin a message. They have three options - 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. 

WhatsApp has also detailed how users can pin a message. Android users can tap and hold a particular message, choose the three dots on the top right corner and then Pin > select the pin duration > Pin. On iOS, users can tap and hold a message and then click on More options > Pin > select the pin duration. Web and Desktop app users should select the downward arrow button next to a message, which appears when the cursor hovers near it, and select Pin message > select the pin duration > Pin.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been recently reported to have been working on a feature to transcribe voice notes. It is also reportedly working on an AI-backed image editor within the application.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, Meta, Mark Zuckerberg
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works
iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Offer On-Device AI Performance With A18 Pro Chipset

Related Stories

WhatsApp Now Lets Users Pin Multiple Messages in Chats: How to Use Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Said to Offer On-Device AI Features With Apple's A18 Pro SoC
  2. WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Pin Multiple Messages in Chats
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Pin Multiple Messages in Chats: How to Use Feature
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Offer On-Device AI Performance With A18 Pro Chipset
  3. Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works
  4. WhatsApp Spotted Working on AI-Powered Image Editor, Ask Meta AI Feature
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Listed on EEC Certification Website, Could Also Debut as Motorola Razr+ 2024
  6. OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors
  7. iQoo Tipped to Be Working on Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, Could Debut as iQoo Neo 10 Pro
  8. Apple Said to Cut Jobs After Scrapping In-House Effort to Make Apple Watch Displays
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) to Go on Sale in India in April; Pre-Order Offers Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »