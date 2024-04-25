Google Pixel 8 series arrived last year with an improved face unlock feature allowing users to access compatible banking and payment apps. Now, WhatsApp has rolled out support for the face unlock feature on the Pixel 8 phones. This update provides a convenient way to unlock WhatsApp and keep chats secure from prying eyes. Once users have set up facial recognition on the instant messaging app, they can simply look at the phone's front camera to unlock the app. This facility eliminates the need for biometric authentication.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has added a new security layer with the latest update to the app on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users. Face unlock support on the Pixel 8 series appears to have rolled out with WhatsApp's stable version 2.24.8.85. After the update, WhatsApp will show a system face unlock sheet at the bottom of the screen and a ring around the front-facing camera upon launching the app. If the app doesn't recognise the user's face within a few seconds, it will then switch back to the fingerprint sensor prompt. Users can also choose to enter their PIN. We at Gadgets 360 were able to use Face unlock on the Pixel 8 for WhatsApp.

The latest update also seems to bring visual changes to the 'WhatsApp Locked' screen. As seen on our Pixel 8, the locked screen now shows the word 'locked' instead of the previous tick mark.

Google has been offering a face unlock option on its flagship phones for years now. However, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 pro smartphones, launched in October last year, were the first to come with upgraded face unlock capabilities that let users access compatible banking and payment apps like Google Wallet.

This feature is fueled by the Google Tensor G3 SoC and advanced machine learning algorithms combined with Titan M2 security chip. It can be used to authorise a contactless NFC transaction via Google Pay.

