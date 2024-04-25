WhatsApp is introducing a new security feature for its iOS app. On Wednesday, the instant messaging platform announced that it is rolling out passkey support for iPhone users in the latest version of its app. The Meta-owned platform first began working on this feature in January 2024, as a passkey-related menu popped up for the beta users. After around three months, it is now being shipped to iOS users globally. Notably, the passwordless login feature is already present in the WhatsApp for Android app.

Making the announcement in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), WhatsApp highlighted that users will now be able to log into their accounts using Face ID, Touch ID, and passcode. While the company did not mention the supported iOS versions, an earlier report found that the feature is supported on iOS 17 and later. This means users with the iPhone XR model or newer will be able to set up a passkey for their account.

A passkey is an alternate login authentication method that offers better security compared to traditional methods such as SMS codes. Designed by the FIDO Alliance and backed by tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft, this technology uses public key cryptography. With this, two sets of keys are created, one of them is stored on the platform's cloud while the other remains with the user. For iOS users, the user key will likely be stored on Apple's Keychain system, which can be triggered using Face ID or Touch ID. The account is authenticated when both keys match. This system is more effective against phishing and similar scams.

How to set up WhatsApp passkey

Setting up a passkey for WhatsApp on iOS is fairly straightforward. Users first need to ensure that they are running the latest version of the app. If not, first update the app. After that, just follow these steps.

Passkey feature on WhatsApp for iOS

Open the WhatsApp app. Tap on the Settings tab at the bottom right of the screen. Go to Accounts. Tap on Passkeys. It is the fourth option from the top. On the next screen, click on Create Passkey button at the bottom. You will be prompted to continue with Face ID or Touch ID. Tap on Continue. That's it. Your passkey is now active.

