Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Offer On-Device AI Performance With A18 Pro Chipset

Apple is reportedly ramping up chip production earlier than usual this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2024 10:52 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Offer On-Device AI Performance With A18 Pro Chipset

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s A18 Pro is said to feature a larger die area compared to A17 Pro

Highlights
  • Apple aims to strengthen the AI prowess of A18 Pro chip
  • It could offer a larger die area compared to its predecessor
  • Apple has used an older A16 chip on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
Advertisement

iPhone 15 series was launched only about seven months ago, but, the iPhone 16 series is already among the most anticipated phones of 2024. The lineup is said to include four models — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Early reports suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing an A18 Pro processor for the upcoming iPhone lineup with a key focus on artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Apple used an older A16 chip on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models and an all-new A17 Pro chip on the Pro models.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research revealed details about the A18 Pro processor in his research note. According to the analyst, Apple is planning changes to the A18 Pro chip for on-device artificial intelligence. The company is ramping up chip production earlier than usual.

"According to our supply chain checks, we are seeing growing demand for Apple's A18, while its A17 Pro volume has stabilised since February. We note Apple's A18 Pro, the 6-GPU version, will feature a larger die area (compared to A17 Pro), which could be a trend for edge AI computing", Pu wrote in his note. The larger die area indicates that the chip will be able to accommodate more transistors and specialised components. This would make ground for more on-device AI capabilities in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

Increasing the die area in a chip is said to increase the risks of defects and design flaws. It could also affect energy efficiency and heat dissipation.

Apple is reportedly anticipated to take a split approach to its AI features this year. It could rely on cloud infrastructure in partnership with Google for some AI features while running other features completely on the device.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to debut in the second half of this year with major changes and upgrades. The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to feature the A18 SoC while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could get an A18 Pro chip. The A18 Pro recently surfaced on Geekbench 6 with 3,500 points on the single-core test and 8,200 on the multi-core test.

 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Series, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Jeff Pu, A17 Pro, A18 Pro, A18
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Offer On-Device AI Performance With A18 Pro Chipset
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Said to Offer On-Device AI Features With Apple's A18 Pro SoC
  2. WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Pin Multiple Messages in Chats
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Pin Multiple Messages in Chats: How to Use Feature
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Offer On-Device AI Performance With A18 Pro Chipset
  3. Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works
  4. WhatsApp Spotted Working on AI-Powered Image Editor, Ask Meta AI Feature
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Listed on EEC Certification Website, Could Also Debut as Motorola Razr+ 2024
  6. OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors
  7. iQoo Tipped to Be Working on Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, Could Debut as iQoo Neo 10 Pro
  8. Apple Said to Cut Jobs After Scrapping In-House Effort to Make Apple Watch Displays
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) to Go on Sale in India in April; Pre-Order Offers Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »