Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Reportedly Adding Improvements to Its Under Development Nearby File Sharing Feature for Android

WhatsApp Reportedly Adding Improvements to Its Under-Development Nearby File Sharing Feature for Android

WhatsApp was first reported to be working on a nearby file-sharing feature in January 2024.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 April 2024 16:12 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Adding Improvements to Its Under-Development Nearby File Sharing Feature for Android

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

WhatsApp’s nearby file-sharing feature is reportedly end-to-end encrypted

Highlights
  • The feature’s new section comes with info about the permissions required
  • Nearby file sharing is said to allow users to set their visibility
  • The WhatsApp feature uses Bluetooth to transfer files to other users
Advertisement

WhatsApp is said to be working on a nearby file-sharing feature for Android users that uses Bluetooth to transfer files for quite some time now. The feature was first reported in January 2024, but it has not even appeared on the beta version of the app. A new report now claims that the instant messaging platform is adding more improvements to the feature and that it could soon be rolled out in beta. Notably, the company is also reported to be working on a Favourites tab.

The new feature was spotted by the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.22 build. However, the feature is currently not visible and beta testers will not be able to use it. As per the report, the People nearby feature now comes with a screen citing detailed permissions required for it to work. A separate screen also has an animation for finding nearby people and shows the list of discoverable users.

whatsapp nearby WhatsApp nearby file sharing feature

WhatsApp nearby file-sharing feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

As per the screenshots, the People Nearby feature, which is located directly within the Settings menu, now informs users about the permissions WhatsApp requires to be turned on. These include access to photos, media and files, access to Bluetooth, and access to location. While access to files is required to show and send them to users, Bluetooth and location services are likely required to maintain the local network with users in proximity.

Once permissions are granted, users are taken to another page where other users who have activated nearby file-sharing can become discoverable and transfer files among each other without requiring internet connectivity. In the screenshot, WhatsApp claims sharing is end-to-end encrypted and the user's phone number will remain hidden.

The feature can be a good alternative to sharing large files over the internet which can consume large amounts of data or sharing them through cloud services, especially in situations where the network is unstable or the user has limited data available. As per the report, the feature is near completion and could be available to beta testers via a future update. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp for Android, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
WazirX Received 1,700 Requests from Law Enforcement Agencies in Last Five Months
Apple Close to Finalizing Deal With FIFA Over TV Rights For New Club World Cup Tournament: Report

Related Stories

WhatsApp Reportedly Adding Improvements to Its Under-Development Nearby File Sharing Feature for Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  2. Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and More Launched in India
  3. Moto X50 Ultra Design Teased, Touted to Offer New Generative AI Features
  4. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; to Debut in This Price Segment
  5. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
  6. Google Pixel 8a Spotted Online in Blue, Green Colour Options: See Images
  7. GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Mobile
  8. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 680 Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Lineup Could Sport Capacitive Buttons as Apple Orders Components From Taiwanese Supplier: Report
  2. Paytm Payments Bank Board Is Independent, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Says
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Adding Improvements to Its Under-Development Nearby File Sharing Feature for Android
  4. Apple Close to Finalizing Deal With FIFA Over TV Rights For New Club World Cup Tournament: Report
  5. Moto X50 Ultra Design Teased, Said to Offer More Generative AI Features Than Edge 50 Ultra
  6. WazirX Received 1,700 Requests from Law Enforcement Agencies in Last Five Months
  7. Realme C65 5G Launch Set for April 26, Teased to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  8. Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer Launched in India
  9. Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hits Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on April 25, Spotted on EA Play on PS5 in Some Regions
  10. Thailand Takes Decision to Ban Unlicenced Crypto Exchanges to Prevent Online Crime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »