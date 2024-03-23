Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works

Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works

You can now celebrate Holi 2024 by spraying your friends with virtual colours on Snapchat with the new AR Pichkari lens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 March 2024 20:00 IST
Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works

Snapchat offers themed augmented reality (AR) lenses for various occasions

Highlights
  • Snapchat's has released a new 'AR Pichkari' lens
  • Users can virtually spray their friends with colour for Holi 2024
  • The AR Pichkari lens is available for users on iOS and Android
Advertisement

Snapchat has announced a new 'AR Pichkari' lens in time for Holi 2024. The mobile based image and video sharing platform reveals that the lens was developed by a third-party developer and allows users to splash their friends with virtual colours, using their smartphone's rear camera, simulating the use of a pichkari (water gun) that is used to celebrate the festival of Holi. This is one of several lenses offered by Snapchat that uses augmented reality (AR) technology to allow users to interact with their surroundings.

According to details shared by the company, the new AR Pichkari lens was developed by Ronin Labs and is available to all users on the platform. Like other AR lenses on Snapchat, users can search for the AR lens via the search bar in the Snapchat app. You can also click on this link, which should take you directly to the AR Pichkari lens.

snapchat ar pichkari lens snapchat

Snapchat's AR Pichkari lens was developed by Ronin Labs

 

Once you've selected the AR Pichkari lens, you can switch to the rear camera on Snapchat and point it at your friends. The app will use AR to identify where your friend is in the viewfinder and start to spray them with virtual colours. The stream is also affected when you move your phone, similar to using a pichkari.

You can use the AR Pichkari filter to move around and virtually spray your friends with Holi colours. A bar is also shown on the left of the screen, showing you how much colour is left. About halfway through the process, the message "Holi Hai!" is shown on the screen, according to details shared by Snapchat.

Snapchat's AR Pichkari lens is already available to use on the messaging platform ahead of Holi 2024 and should be accessible to all users over the coming days. You can also access the AR lens by pointing your Snap camera (the in-app camera) at the Snapcode in the image above on iOS and Android smartphones that are updated to the latest version of the app.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapchat, AR Pichkari, AR Lenses, Snapchat AR lens, Snapchat AR, Snap, Augmented reality, Holi, Holi 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp Spotted Working on AI-Powered Image Editor, Ask Meta AI Feature

Related Stories

Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Surfaces on EEC Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works
  2. WhatsApp Spotted Working on AI-Powered Image Editor, Ask Meta AI Feature
  3. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Listed on EEC Certification Website, Could Also Debut as Motorola Razr+ 2024
  4. OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors
  5. iQoo Tipped to Be Working on Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, Could Debut as iQoo Neo 10 Pro
  6. Apple Said to Cut Jobs After Scrapping In-House Effort to Make Apple Watch Displays
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) to Go on Sale in India in April; Pre-Order Offers Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy M55 Live Images, Key Features Leak Again; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Galaxy M15
  10. Android 15 DP 2 Released With Improved Foldable Cover Screen Support, Official Satellite Connectivity Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »