WhatsApp Working on In-App Dialler Feature to Call Unsaved Contacts: Report

As per the report, WhatsApp users will be able to dial any number and call them directly on the app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2024 19:48 IST
WhatsApp Working on In-App Dialler Feature to Call Unsaved Contacts: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dimitri Karastelev

It is unclear if this feature is also being developed for the WhatsApp iOS app

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's new dialler was spotted on the latest Android app beta version
  • It is currently not available for WhatsApp beta testers on Android
  • WhatsApp is reportedly also working on a nearby file sharing feature
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to access an in-app dialler to make voice calls. The feature is still under development, and the instant messaging platform has not made it available to those who have signed up for the Google Play beta programme. While the functionality of the dialler is unclear, it is believed that the feature could allow users to call numbers that are not saved in their contact list. A recent report claimed that the company is also working on a nearby file-sharing feature.

Spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.9.28, the feature is currently not available for beta testers, but the tracker suggests that it might appear in one of the next updates. The in-app dialler could expand the functionality of the app from a standard voice and video calling platform to one that even allows calling contacts not saved on and could mimic an actual calling service.

whatsapp dialer wabetainfo WhatsApp in-app dialer

WhatsApp in-app dialler
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The report also shared a screenshot of the feature, which is yet to be enabled on the latest beta version. It appears like a generic dialler with a green calling icon and numbers and alphabets located as they usually do.

The feature tracker suggests that the reason for the dialler's implementation is still unknown. However, it is believed that the feature was included to easily call numbers that a user might remember and prefer to dial rather than scrolling through the contact list or searching for it.

Another use case could be to allow users to call numbers that are not saved in contacts. Last year, the company rolled out a feature to make it easy to chat with users who are not saved in the contact. The in-app dialler might be an extension of that feature. It is a common occurrence when a user needs to call someone over the app for temporary reasons such as setting up a meeting, checking up on an expected delivery, or making an appointment.

For these cases, saving the contact is an unnecessary step that users currently have to complete. The new feature may alleviate the need to do so.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp for Android
Akash Dutta
