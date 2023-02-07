WhatsApp on Tuesday introduced several updates to its status feature. These include advanced privacy settings to voice status, emoji reactions to statuses, and link previews on status updates. The company says it will roll out these features to users in the coming weeks. The new privacy option will let users choose who can see their status updates every time one is posted. The app has also rolled out the ability to share voice status updates for up to 30 seconds. WhatsApp users can now also respond to status updates by using emoji.

According to a blog post by WhatsApp, as many as five new features and improvements are coming to WhatsApp status including the ability to share voice status, new status profile rings, link preview on status and a more advanced privacy option. The new privacy option will enable users to update their privacy settings while posting a status and choose who can view their status every time they update it. The selected contacts will be used as the default for the next status.

Another feature announced by WhatsApp is the ability to record and share voice messages for up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status. The app has also introduced the ability to respond to status updates by swiping up and tapping on one of eight emoji.

Additionally, the instant messaging app has also brought a new status profile ring that will inform users about status updates by their contacts. Whenever a contact updates their status, a ring will be displayed around their profile picture. It will be visible in chat lists, as well as group participant lists, and the contact info section.

Furthermore, users can now also preview a link shared in the status updates just like when they're sent as a message within chats. WhatsApp has said that all these features have begun rolling out to users and should be accessible to all users in the coming weeks.

