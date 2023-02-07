Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Status Updated With Emoji Reactions, Voice Status, Link Previews and More Features: Details

WhatsApp Status Updated With Emoji Reactions, Voice Status, Link Previews and More Features: Details

WhatsApp will now display status rings for new updates around a user's profile picture.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2023 21:31 IST
WhatsApp Status Updated With Emoji Reactions, Voice Status, Link Previews and More Features: Details

WhatsApp users can share voice status for up to 30 seconds

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users can share voice notes on status updates
  • Users can also react to WhatsApp status by using emoji
  • WhatsApp users can now also preview links on status updates

WhatsApp on Tuesday introduced several updates to its status feature. These include advanced privacy settings to voice status, emoji reactions to statuses, and link previews on status updates. The company says it will roll out these features to users in the coming weeks. The new privacy option will let users choose who can see their status updates every time one is posted. The app has also rolled out the ability to share voice status updates for up to 30 seconds. WhatsApp users can now also respond to status updates by using emoji.

According to a blog post by WhatsApp, as many as five new features and improvements are coming to WhatsApp status including the ability to share voice status, new status profile rings, link preview on status and a more advanced privacy option. The new privacy option will enable users to update their privacy settings while posting a status and choose who can view their status every time they update it. The selected contacts will be used as the default for the next status.

Another feature announced by WhatsApp is the ability to record and share voice messages for up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status. The app has also introduced the ability to respond to status updates by swiping up and tapping on one of eight emoji.

Additionally, the instant messaging app has also brought a new status profile ring that will inform users about status updates by their contacts. Whenever a contact updates their status, a ring will be displayed around their profile picture. It will be visible in chat lists, as well as group participant lists, and the contact info section.

Furthermore, users can now also preview a link shared in the status updates just like when they're sent as a message within chats. WhatsApp has said that all these features have begun rolling out to users and should be accessible to all users in the coming weeks. 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Status, Meta, WhatsApp
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apex Legends Season 16 Brings Team Deathmatch, to Be First Season Without New Hero
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All About the S23 Series

Related Stories

WhatsApp Status Updated With Emoji Reactions, Voice Status, Link Previews and More Features: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  4. Google Announces ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
  5. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 Could Launch Globally as the Realme GT 3
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. This is When the Nothing Phone 2 May Release
  10. OnePlus 11R With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad With 11.61-inch Display Launched in India; OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, Keyboard 81 Pro Follow
  2. OnePlus 11R With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39 Hour Total Battery Life, ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. WhatsApp Status Updated With Emoji Reactions, Voice Status, Link Previews and More Features: Details
  6. Apex Legends Season 16 Brings Team Deathmatch, to Be First Season Without New Hero
  7. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. CoinDCX Taps Sridhar Govardhan to Oversee Cybersecurity Readiness as CISO
  9. GTA 6 Leak Did Not Affect Business, but Was an ‘Emotional Matter’, Says Take-Two CEO
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 Could Launch Globally as the Realme GT 3, Box Packaging Design Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.