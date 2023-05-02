Technology News
WhatsApp uses language packs to transcribe voice notes on iOS to preserve end-to-end encryption for all media attachments.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2023 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

WhatsApp is yet to announce when these features will make their way to users on the stable channel

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is testing transcription of voice notes on the iOS beta channel
  • Android beta testers can now easily share their Status to Facebook
  • WhatsApp is also allowing iOS beta testers to "lock" some of their chats

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out three new features to testers on the beta release channel. The first feature allows users to lock specific chats on iOS. The popular messaging app is also testing the ability to share your Status with your Facebook friends directly from WhatsApp for Android. Beta testers can also test a feature that transcribes voice notes sent on WhatsApp, on recent beta versions of the app on iOS. The voice transcription feature is the only one that requires iOS 16 in order to function, as per a report.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, version 23.9.0.71 of WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces support for a feature that allows beta testers to lock chats for additional privacy. Once enabled, these chats can only be opened after successful authentication using Face ID, or Touch ID on older iPhone models. Users can navigate to the chat information section and look for a new section called Locked Chats. Once a chat is locked, the tracker reports that sender names and message previews are hidden, while images and videos are not automatically saved to the phone's Photos library.

The Meta-owned messaging service is also deepening its integration with Facebook by allowing users to quickly share their WhatsApp Status with their friends on the social networking service, on version 2.23.9.22 of WhatsApp beta for Android. Previously, users would be prompted to share their Status to Facebook, but it would involve leaving the app. This integration will allow users to opt-in to sharing their Status, which means it will be disabled by default, according to WABetaInfo.

whatsapp voice note transcription feature wabetainfo voice note

WhatsApp voice note transcription is done on the recipient's device
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp also recently began rolling out a voice transcription feature on version 23.9.0.70 of WhatsApp beta for iOS. This feature allows users to read the contents of a voice note without having to connect a pair of earphones or play it over the phone's speaker, as per the feature tracker. This can come in handy during situations where reading a voice note might be easier than listening to it.

WABetaInfo says that the voice transcription feature on iOS is done on device and not on WhatsApp's servers. This means that voice notes will continue to remain protected by end-to-end encryption like messages and other attachments. The app will use language packs that can be downloaded in order to enable transcription in different languages. The text from voice note transcriptions is also indexed, and can be searched, as per the report.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, Voice Notes, WhatsApp Status, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Beta, Chat Lock
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Air Starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Stream May 12 on Amazon Prime Video
Around 39 Percent of Indian Families Have Experienced Online Financial Fraud: Survey

