Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Apex Legends Season 16 Brings Team Deathmatch, to Be First Season Without New Hero

Apex Legends Season 16 Brings Team Deathmatch, to Be First Season Without New Hero

Season 16, dubbed ‘Revelry,’ kicks off February 14 across all major platforms.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2023 19:27 IST
Apex Legends Season 16 Brings Team Deathmatch, to Be First Season Without New Hero

Photo Credit: Respawn Entertainment

The deathmatch will pit six players on either team

Highlights
  • Respawn Entertainment is removing the Arenas game mode
  • Legends will now be divided into five reworked classes
  • Apex Legends will feature a new modes playlist in early March

Apex Legends season 16 is right around the corner, and ahead of that, Respawn Entertainment has revealed some new changes to the game. For the first time ever, the new season will not introduce a new hero/ character to the game. Instead, the studio is adding the much-requested Team Deathmatch mode, which pits six players against each other in high-stakes combat. The new season, titled ‘Revelry,' will also rework classes for its Legends, whilst adding a new energy class weapon called Nemesis. Apex Legends season 16 kicks off February 14 across all major platforms.

Team Deathmatch, much like precious limited-time modes in Apex Legends, will be accessible for the first three weeks of the new season. As per Kotaku, the new game mode will be similar to deathmatches in other games — devoid of downtime, with quick respawns as the players rack up kills for their team. With six players on either side, the first team to get 30 kills wins the round. It's a best-of-three scenario, where winning two rounds perches your team to victory. At the start of the match, players will get to pick a loadout comprising a slew of weapons, alongside a grenade. That said, if your team is at a disadvantage, you can switch between heroes as you wish — akin to Overwatch — and use their skillset to your advantage.

That said, Respawn Entertainment is removing the Arenas game mode from Apex Legends. “At its core, Apex Legends is a Battle Royale and the team wants to help players master the core game mode, and in its current state Arenas is not meeting our goals,” the blog post reads. The idea behind incorporating non-battle royale modes in Apex Legends is to get new players to be familiar with the game's core loop, which involves cycling between weapons, characters, and skills, whose knowledge can then be transferred to the main game. Otherwise, you'd see most new players getting absolutely rolled by experienced ones, within minutes of landing on the map.

Respawn is also bringing a rotating mode playlist for limited-time events. Dubbed ‘Mixtape,' the new feature is slated to arrive in early March and will allow players to select from a rotation of TDM, Gun Run, and Control modes — intense situations with low downtime. Additionally, there's a new weapon — Nemesis — coming in, but the studio hasn't revealed much besides confirming it is energy-based.

As stated before, in season 16, the developer is breaking with tradition and won't release a new hero. Instead, the team is reworking their Class system by assigning each Legend to one of them. For now, there are five classes: Assault, Recon, Controller, Skirmisher, and Support. “Each class will now have some kind of meaningful, unique perk—whether that be the way a Legend can interact with new loot bins or new ways to revive teammates,” the blog reads. Previously, all 23 characters from the roster were classified as Offensive, Defensive, Recon, and Support. Further information on the same will be revealed in time, according to Respawn.

Apex Legends season 16 — Revelry — kicks off February 14 across PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Earlier this month, the studio announced that it is shutting down the mobile version.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apex Legends

Apex Legends

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Ping System works well
  • Streamlined inventory management
  • Great gunplay
  • Bad
  • Map lacks variety
  • Characters are lacklustre
  • Doesn't take advantage of the Titanfall universe
Read detailed Electronic Arts Apex Legends review
Genre Shooter
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Titanfall
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: apex legends, apex legends team deathmatch, apex legends season 16, apex legends season 16 release date, apex legends season 16 changes, apex legends class, apex legends mixtape, ea, respawn entertainment, pc, playstation 5, playstation 4, ps5, ps4, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x, nintendo switch
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Farzi, The Night Manager, The Consultant, and More: February Web Series on Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All About the S23 Series

Related Stories

Apex Legends Season 16 Brings Team Deathmatch, to Be First Season Without New Hero
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Motorola Partners With Vi to Offer 5G; These Phones Will Get the Service
  5. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  6. This is When the Nothing Phone 2 May Release
  7. Realme GT Neo 5 Display, Camera Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. The 7 Biggest Web Series in February – Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, More
  9. Over 230 Chinese Betting, Loan Lending Apps Banned: All Details
  10. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apex Legends Season 16 Brings Team Deathmatch, to Be First Season Without New Hero
  2. CoinDCX Taps Sridhar Govardhan to Oversee Cybersecurity Readiness as CISO
  3. GTA 6 Leak Did Not Affect Business, but Was an ‘Emotional Matter’, Says Take-Two CEO
  4. Realme GT Neo 5 Could Launch Globally as the Realme GT 3, Box Packaging Design Leaked
  5. Mudrex ‘Satoshi School’ to Spread Awareness About Crypto, Web3 and Blockchain Technologies Launched
  6. OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Jio Extends 5G Network to 10 Cities Across 8 States, Service Now Live in 236 Cities
  8. Realme X7 Max 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Stable Update Rolling Out to Users: Details
  9. Twitter Update for iOS, Android to Remember Choice of Recommended or Chronological Feed
  10. Realme V30, Realme V30T Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.