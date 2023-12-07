Technology News

WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Post HD Videos, Photos in Status

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the HD Status via Google Play Beta programme, with the 2.23.26.3 beta version for Android.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 December 2023 17:57 IST
WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Post HD Videos, Photos in Status

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Users now can send HD photo or video file on the platform

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's HD video sharing feature begun rolling out in August
  • HD status is currently available in latest beta version of Android app
  • The feature is not available for testers now
WhatsApp rolled out support for HD (high definition) photos and videos in August this year. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform seems to be in the process of improving this functionality. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to share HD images and videos in their status updates. The upcoming security feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.26.3, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme.

A new report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp will soon let people upload high-quality photos and videos to Status. The messaging platform is reportedly rolling out the update via the Google Play Beta programme, with the 2.23.26.3 beta version for Android. Currently, the messaging platform supports upload of compressed photos and videos on a users Status. This is a major disadvantage compared to competing services like iMessage, and Telegram.

The report also includes a preview of the HD status feature. As per the screenshot, the feature can be accessed from the drawing editor. The feature is not available for testers now and is expected to be introduced in a future beta version of the app.

WhatsApp brought the option to send photos and videos in HD quality in August this year. The feature allows to send videos in 720p resolution instead of the standard 480p resolution.

The proposed HD status feature comes amid several other significant WhatsApp updates. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is also reportedly developing a new feature that will allow iPhone users to share their audio while sharing their screen during video calls. This will let users listen to video and music audio together when someone shares their screen in video calls. Further, it is said to be working on an optional feature that could let users share WhatsApp statuses directly to Instagram.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Post HD Videos, Photos in Status
