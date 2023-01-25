Google has expanded the beta testing of the WhatsApp-like delivery indicator feature for its Messages app. The tech giant started beta testing of the Google Messages delivery indicator in October 2022 and now it is available to more users. The indicators show up as a double check mark. Notably, the feature is currently rolling out to phones enrolled in the Google Messages beta program. Additionally, the messaging app owned by Google is also getting another feature dubbed ‘Create Your Profile,' however, it is still under development.

According to a report by Android Police, Google is rolling out the new delivery indicators to more beta testers. As per the screenshot shared by the portal, Google Messages will show a single circular check mark indicator for sent messages whereas, for delivered messages, there'll be two check mark indicators side by side. Additionally, these indicators will be shown filled after the text gets read.

The report noted that there is no information on the rollout of the stable version of the new features. Google started beta testing the new delivery indicators in October 2022 and now it is available to a wider audience. Google Messages currently has spelt-out ‘Sent', ‘Delivered', and ‘Read' delivery indicators.

Apart from delivery indicators, Google Messages is also getting a new ‘Create Your Own' profile feature, which is still under development. According to a report by SamMobile, Google Messages will allow you to create your own user profile. The profile page was discovered by Esper's Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) in the app's Settings menu. The feature, however, is currently not working. But once the feature will be live, Google Messages will let users create their own profile with a photo, name, and email address.

Meanwhile, Google has also announced end-to-end encryption for group chats on its Messages app. Notably, the new feature is being rolled out to Messages users enrolled in the open beta program in the coming weeks. E2EE messages are private and safe and can only be seen by the sender and the recipient. The group conversations with E2EE enabled will have a “This chat is now end-to-end encrypted” banner.

