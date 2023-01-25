Technology News
Google Messages Rolling Out WhatsApp-Like Delivery Indicators for More Beta Testers: Report

Google Messages delivery indicators are rolling out to phones enrolled in the Google Messages beta program.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 January 2023 17:31 IST
Google Messages Rolling Out WhatsApp-Like Delivery Indicators for More Beta Testers: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Messages is getting more interesting features

Highlights
  • Google Messages delivery indicators beta testing started in October 2022
  • Google Messages will get a single check mark indicator for sent messages
  • For delivered messages, there will be two check marks side by side

Google has expanded the beta testing of the WhatsApp-like delivery indicator feature for its Messages app. The tech giant started beta testing of the Google Messages delivery indicator in October 2022 and now it is available to more users. The indicators show up as a double check mark. Notably, the feature is currently rolling out to phones enrolled in the Google Messages beta program. Additionally, the messaging app owned by Google is also getting another feature dubbed ‘Create Your Profile,' however, it is still under development.

According to a report by Android Police, Google is rolling out the new delivery indicators to more beta testers. As per the screenshot shared by the portal, Google Messages will show a single circular check mark indicator for sent messages whereas, for delivered messages, there'll be two check mark indicators side by side. Additionally, these indicators will be shown filled after the text gets read.

The report noted that there is no information on the rollout of the stable version of the new features. Google started beta testing the new delivery indicators in October 2022 and now it is available to a wider audience. Google Messages currently has spelt-out ‘Sent', ‘Delivered', and ‘Read' delivery indicators.

Apart from delivery indicators, Google Messages is also getting a new ‘Create Your Own' profile feature, which is still under development. According to a report by SamMobile, Google Messages will allow you to create your own user profile. The profile page was discovered by Esper's Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) in the app's Settings menu. The feature, however, is currently not working. But once the feature will be live, Google Messages will let users create their own profile with a photo, name, and email address.

Meanwhile, Google has also announced end-to-end encryption for group chats on its Messages app. Notably, the new feature is being rolled out to Messages users enrolled in the open beta program in the coming weeks. E2EE messages are private and safe and can only be seen by the sender and the recipient. The group conversations with E2EE enabled will have a “This chat is now end-to-end encrypted” banner.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Google Messages, Google message delivery indicator, WhatsApp
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
