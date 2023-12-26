Technology News
WhatsApp currently allow users to send and receive messages, place calls, and view status other users' updates via linked companion devices.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 December 2023 11:00 IST
WhatsApp allows users to link up to four 'companion' devices

  • WhatsApp is working on adding new features for linked devices
  • Beta testers can now share status updates via WhatsApp Web
  • WhatsApp is also adding the same functionality to linked Android phones
WhatsApp is adding support for sharing status updates from some linked devices, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The Meta-owned messaging service will soon allow users to post status updates from the web version or from linked 'companion' devices. Users who have signed up to test beta versions of WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Android can already try out the new functionality on their secondary devices. Companion mode for WhatsApp allows users to access their chats on four other devices, even when their primary smartphone isn't online.

After updating to WhatsApp Web beta 2.2353.59, feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new feature in the web client that allows users to post updates from the Status section. Beta testers should be able to click on the green icon next to their profile photo next to My Status and tap on Photos & Videos or Text, to upload a status update.

Sharing status updates via the latest WhatsApp Web beta version
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The ability to share status updates is also coming to companion devices, as per details recently shared by WABetaInfo. Users who have updated to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.4 will be able to add a status update directly from their companion device. Linked devices currently allow users the to chat with their contacts, but it looks like WhatsApp is slowly expanding the features available on these devices.

Gadgets 360 was able to test the ability to share status updates from a companion device on WhatsApp for Android, after updating to the latest beta version. There's no word on when the company will roll out the feature to all users. The feature is also expected to make its way to iOS companion devices.

The messaging platform recently began testing a new type of companion device — WhatsApp for iPad. Beta testers can now install WhatsApp on Apple's tablets if they are part of the TestFlight program. However, it is worth noting that both the Android and iOS beta programmes for WhatsApp are currently full, and the service isn't allowing more users to sign up to receive WhatsApp beta updates.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
