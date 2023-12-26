WhatsApp is adding support for sharing status updates from some linked devices, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The Meta-owned messaging service will soon allow users to post status updates from the web version or from linked 'companion' devices. Users who have signed up to test beta versions of WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Android can already try out the new functionality on their secondary devices. Companion mode for WhatsApp allows users to access their chats on four other devices, even when their primary smartphone isn't online.

After updating to WhatsApp Web beta 2.2353.59, feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new feature in the web client that allows users to post updates from the Status section. Beta testers should be able to click on the green icon next to their profile photo next to My Status and tap on Photos & Videos or Text, to upload a status update.

Sharing status updates via the latest WhatsApp Web beta version

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The ability to share status updates is also coming to companion devices, as per details recently shared by WABetaInfo. Users who have updated to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.4 will be able to add a status update directly from their companion device. Linked devices currently allow users the to chat with their contacts, but it looks like WhatsApp is slowly expanding the features available on these devices.

Gadgets 360 was able to test the ability to share status updates from a companion device on WhatsApp for Android, after updating to the latest beta version. There's no word on when the company will roll out the feature to all users. The feature is also expected to make its way to iOS companion devices.

The messaging platform recently began testing a new type of companion device — WhatsApp for iPad. Beta testers can now install WhatsApp on Apple's tablets if they are part of the TestFlight program. However, it is worth noting that both the Android and iOS beta programmes for WhatsApp are currently full, and the service isn't allowing more users to sign up to receive WhatsApp beta updates.

