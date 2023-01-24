Technology News

WhatsApp users can link their account on Android or iPhone handsets to WhatsApp for macOS by simply scanning the QR code.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 January 2023 19:30 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp native for macOS is still in beta

  • WhatsApp beta on macOS can be downloaded as a dmg file
  • The app is only available for macOS 11 BigSur or above
  • WhatsApp for macOS comes with a sidebar

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app, has rolled out the beta version of its native app for macOS. The app is available for download as a dmg file on the official website. The native WhatsApp app for macOS reportedly comes with all the features available on the WhatsApp for iOS app. WhatsApp for macOS is supported on Apple MacBooks with M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2, ‌M2‌ Pro, and ‌M2‌ Max chipsets, along with other MacBooks running macOS 11 Big Sur. Intel Macs using Mac Catalyst also support the native app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the beta version of WhatsApp's native app for macOS has launched for M1 Macs, Macs running macOS 11 Big Sur or above, and some other Intel Macs using Mac Catalyst. The app can be downloaded from the official website in dmg format. Though WhatsApp for macOS is rolling out to a larger audience following a limited early beta, it is still in beta and hence, some features may not function properly.

The report shared that users who wish to get their hands on WhatsApp native beta for macOS, can simply link the account on their Android or iPhones by scanning the QR code on their Macbook. It comes with all the features available on WhatsApp for iOS app. The app development tracker has also shared a screengrab of the new WhatsApp native app for macOS, showcasing an app sidebar. The app also has the ability to drag and drop files.

The report also noted that the new native app built by using Mac Catalyst has been optimized, offering the advantage of Mac's hardware. Additionally, the app looks and feels like a traditional Mac app.

WhatsApp will add more features to its native macOS app in the future. Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has also asked beta testers to share their thoughts about the new native app for macOS. One can share feedback by using the bug button available at the lower part of the app.

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
