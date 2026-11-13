X has increased the media attachment limit. The American social media company, previously known as Twitter, confirmed that users can now attach up to 20 photos and videos to a single X post. The latest update increases the previous attachment limit of four media files, offering users more flexibility when sharing media on the platform. The expanded media-sharing functionality is already available for mobile and web users.

X's mobile engineering lead, Jonah Katz, in a post on Wednesday announced that X now lets users post up to 20 photos and videos per post. The executive says it's a “big update” to the platform. The new cap is five times the previous limit of four images. The four-image limit was in place for ten years.

if a picture is worth a thousand words, need i say more? https://t.co/Oe2pvfVLhZ — X (@X) November 13, 2026

The increased attachment limit will allow users to share multiple photos and videos, eliminating the need to publish separate posts or a new thread. This would benefit users sharing event updates, travel photographs, marketing materials and other visual content.

The expanded media-sharing functionality is already available on the web. The executive has advised Android and iOS users to install the latest version of the X app to access it.

How to Share Photos and Videos on X

Users can share photos and videos on X directly from the mobile application. To upload media, you can open the X app and select the camera icon available in the top menu. Users can swipe left from their Home timeline to access the camera.

Tap the camera shutter button to capture a photo. Users can also add a caption and location information before sharing the image. Once the post is ready, select the Post option to publish it.

The latest update follows X's recent addition of more than a dozen new app icons for its mobile application. The platform has also been working on expanding its services beyond social networking. Earlier this year, X introduced its financial service, X Money.