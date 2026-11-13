LinkedIn appears to be gearing up to unveil a new feature that could offer insights about profile visitors. The professional networking platform is said to be gearing up to launch a feature called Frequent Viewer to see how often an individual has returned to their profile. This functionality is likely to be available for LinkedIn Premium subscribers. The upcoming functionality is expected to build on the existing 'Who viewed your profile' section.

LinkedIn Could Bring A New Feature Soon

As per a report by Wired, LinkedIn is testing a new "Frequent Viewer" label designed to notify users when someone repeatedly visits their profile. The platform has reportedly confirmed the test, but the company has declined to share further operational details.

The Frequent Viewer feature seems to be designed based on LinkedIn's existing profile-view notification system. The badge is restricted to select LinkedIn Premium subscribers. LinkedIn's previously launched premium feature, profile-visitor insights, could be available behind a paid subscription tier. LinkedIn user Krista Mollion spotted the feature a few weeks ago.

The existing LinkedIn profile viewer section allows users to see people who have visited their profiles, based on the privacy settings. The upcoming feature could allow users to expand their professional networks or identify potential clients. It is likely to be useful for job seekers when recruiters repeatedly check their profiles, prompting direct outreach

However, few users say the Frequent Viewer feature would raise privacy concerns among LinkedIn members. While repeated profile visits may indicate professional interest in some cases, they could also reflect personal curiosity. Displaying how frequently someone has viewed a profile might make some users uncomfortable.

LinkedIn already provides privacy controls that allow members to restrict the visibility of profiles and manage who can access their information. Users can also choose to browse profiles in private mode, limiting the information visible to other members about their visits. It remains unclear when the new feature will be introduced.