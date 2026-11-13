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Wolfenstein 3 Is Officially in Production at MachineGames, Xbox Confirms

Actors Brian Bloom and Debra Wilson will reprise their roles as BJ Blazkowicz and Grace Walker, respectively, in Wolfenstein 3.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 November 2026 15:20 IST
Wolfenstein 3 Is Officially in Production at MachineGames, Xbox Confirms

Photo Credit: Bethesda/ MachineGames

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus released in 2017

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Highlights
  • Wolfenstein 3 does not have a release date yet
  • MachineGames confirmed that series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz would return
  • Xbox announced the game as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations
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MachineGames and Xbox have announced that Wolfenstein 3 is in development. The game is officially in production at the Swedish studio, with series protagonist William "BJ" Blazkowicz set to return. The title will mark MachineGames' return to the Wolfenstein franchise after developing Indiana Jones: The Great Circle.

Wolfenstein 3 was confirmed by Xbox CEO Asha Sharma as part of Xbox's 25th anniversary celebrations. The executive shared an image showing a page from the script of the game and said she was looking forward to sharing more details about the title.

“Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production at MachineGames,” Sharma said. “One of gaming's most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more.”

MachineGames also confirmed that actors Brian Bloom and Debra Wilson would be reprising their roles as BJ Blazkowicz and Grace Walker, respectively. The studio shared a photograph of the two actors in motion capture suits. MachineGames has not confirmed a release date for the game yet.

MachineGames Returns to Wolfenstein Franchise 

The Wolfenstein 3 announcement comes a year after MachineGames said it wasn't done with the franchise and the story of BJ Blazkowicz. In an interview in September 2025, studio head Jerk Gustafsson said that the developer had always seen BJ's story as a trilogy and hoped to return to it for a third mainline game.

“I think that's important to say, because⁠—at least, I hope—that we're not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell,” he said at the time.

MachineGames' Wolfenstein series has two mainline entries: 2014's Wolfenstein: The New Order and 2017's Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The studio has also released a prequel, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and spinoff titles, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot.

The developer released Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in 2024. The action-adventure title received a story expansion, titled The Order of the Giants, last year.

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Further reading: Wolfenstein 3, MachineGames, Bethesda, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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