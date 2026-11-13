OpenAI has updated ChatGPT Dots, the AI agents that can work across connected apps and take on tasks for users. The changes are aimed at making Dots quicker to respond and better at following tasks through, while giving users more say in how the agents behave. OpenAI introduced Dots as tools that can handle work in the background, including tasks that involve several steps and different apps. The latest changes add to those existing capabilities.

ChatGPT Dots Get Custom Instructions, Faster Replies

ChatGPT Dots are getting faster replies, less jargon and better follow-through on tasks, OpenAI announced in a post on X. Users can now tell their Dots how they want them to behave through custom instructions. Someone who prefers lowercase replies, for instance, can ask the agent to stick to that style. They can also ask it to prepare an email and show them the draft before sending it.

These instructions can be added while chatting with a Dot. Users can also change them later in the settings. On mobile, they will find the option under Customise> Behaviour, while the web and desktop versions have it in the Dot's menu.

This is separate from the permissions and approval settings Dots already offer. Users can control which connected apps an agent can access and decide when it needs permission to take an action. OpenAI also allows users to create Custom Rules for specific tasks. For example, they can require a Dot to ask before sending a message or changing a shared file.

OpenAI launched Dots in September as AI agents that can work on tasks in the background, even when users are no longer in ChatGPT. Each agent has its own cloud computer and browser, giving it access to connected apps and allowing it to research topics, analyse information and prepare documents. Users can check on what a Dot is working on and send further instructions while a task is underway.

Dots recently received support for Apple's iMessage and Android's Rich Communication Services (RCS), allowing users to send messages, photos and voice notes to their agents. Dots can also send updates through these platforms. The feature is currently being tested with eligible ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US.