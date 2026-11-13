Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT Dots Can Now Follow Custom Instructions on Mobile, Web and Desktop

ChatGPT Dots Can Now Follow Custom Instructions on Mobile, Web and Desktop

OpenAI says Dots can respond faster and use less jargon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 16:15 IST
ChatGPT Dots Can Now Follow Custom Instructions on Mobile, Web and Desktop

Photo Credit: ChatGPT

Custom Rules let users set boundaries for specific tasks

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can ask Dots to reply in lowercase
  • Dots can show email drafts before sending them
  • Users can edit instructions through the settings
Advertisement

OpenAI has updated ChatGPT Dots, the AI agents that can work across connected apps and take on tasks for users. The changes are aimed at making Dots quicker to respond and better at following tasks through, while giving users more say in how the agents behave. OpenAI introduced Dots as tools that can handle work in the background, including tasks that involve several steps and different apps. The latest changes add to those existing capabilities.

ChatGPT Dots Get Custom Instructions, Faster Replies

ChatGPT Dots are getting faster replies, less jargon and better follow-through on tasks, OpenAI announced in a post on X. Users can now tell their Dots how they want them to behave through custom instructions. Someone who prefers lowercase replies, for instance, can ask the agent to stick to that style. They can also ask it to prepare an email and show them the draft before sending it.

VoltOpenai Discussion
Explore More...

These instructions can be added while chatting with a Dot. Users can also change them later in the settings. On mobile, they will find the option under Customise> Behaviour, while the web and desktop versions have it in the Dot's menu.

This is separate from the permissions and approval settings Dots already offer. Users can control which connected apps an agent can access and decide when it needs permission to take an action. OpenAI also allows users to create Custom Rules for specific tasks. For example, they can require a Dot to ask before sending a message or changing a shared file.

OpenAI launched Dots in September as AI agents that can work on tasks in the background, even when users are no longer in ChatGPT. Each agent has its own cloud computer and browser, giving it access to connected apps and allowing it to research topics, analyse information and prepare documents. Users can check on what a Dot is working on and send further instructions while a task is underway.

Dots recently received support for Apple's iMessage and Android's Rich Communication Services (RCS), allowing users to send messages, photos and voice notes to their agents. Dots can also send updates through these platforms. The feature is currently being tested with eligible ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, ChatGPT Dots, AI Agents, Custom Instructions, OpenAI ChatGPT Update, ChatGPT Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Wolfenstein 3 Is Officially in Production at MachineGames, Xbox Confirms

Related Stories

ChatGPT Dots Can Now Follow Custom Instructions on Mobile, Web and Desktop
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X500 Series Box Prices Leaked Ahead of November 26 India Launch
  2. Here's Why iPhone 18 Launch Could Have Been Delayed
  3. Why Microsoft Outlook, Teams and Other Services Are Still Down
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's iPhone 18 is Missing From This Year's Lineup, and Samsung Could Be the Reason
  2. Vivo Watch GT 2 Features Officially Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo X500 Series Box Prices Leaked Ahead of November 26 India Launch
  4. X Now Lets Users Share Up to 20 Photos and Videos in a Single Post
  5. Binance Confirms $6.3 Billion Hack Losses Covered, New Reserve Disclosure Still Pending
  6. Spotify Launches Audiobooks in India With Regional Language Titles, Standalone Plan
  7. NPCI to Introduce UPI Vyapaar Saksham Scheme to Offer Incentives to Small Merchants, Aims to Promote Acceptance
  8. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Native Location Sharing for Status Updates on Android
  9. ChatGPT Dots Can Now Follow Custom Instructions on Mobile, Web and Desktop
  10. Wolfenstein 3 Is Officially in Production at MachineGames, Xbox Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »