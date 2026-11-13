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WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Native Location Sharing for Status Updates on Android

The in-development feature will introduce a dedicated Location option in the Status composer, according to WABetaInfo.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 16:15 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Native Location Sharing for Status Updates on Android

Photo Credit: Reuters

The feature may introduce a dedicated Location option in the Status composer

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Highlights
  • The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.26.45.8
  • Status updates will show location as an interactive map card
  • Map cards display a pin, place name, and full address details
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WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature that could make it easier to share location updates through its Status section. The Meta-owned messaging platform currently allows users to share their location through a sticker placed over a photo or video, though it requires selecting a background before adding the location information. According to a feature tracker, the in-development feature could remove this limitation by introducing a dedicated Location option in the Status composer.

Native Location Status Updates on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a native location-sharing option for Status updates on Android. The functionality was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.45.8, which is available through the Google Play Store.

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It is expected to introduce a dedicated Location option in the Status composer. In theory, it would allow users to share their location directly as a status update, without having to select a photo or video first.

wbetainfo WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Although WhatsApp already supports location sharing through Status updates, the existing process involves a few additional steps. Users have to first select a photo or video from their gallery and then place a location sticker over it using the drawing editor. This means they cannot currently share a location as a standalone Status update through the existing interface.

WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp aims to address this through a dedicated option to share locations directly from the Status composer. Users will reportedly be able to open the bottom sheet in the Updates tab and select the new Location option. Unlike the existing location sticker, the new feature will display the selected location as a map card within the Status interface, including a map with a green pin marking the location, the place name, and full address.

Once the app gets permission to access the device's location, it will automatically display the user's current position. Users may then need to confirm the location before sharing it as a Status update.

As per the feature tracker, the messaging app will also allow users to share an approximate location through their device settings if they do not want to provide access to their precise position. They can still choose to share their current location or manually enter a different one.

When contacts view the Status update, they will reportedly be able to tap the option to see the location at the top of the screen. WABetaInfo claims that the native location-sharing option is currently under development for WhatsApp on Android. It is not available to beta testers yet.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for Android Beta, WABetaInfo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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