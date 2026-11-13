WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature that could make it easier to share location updates through its Status section. The Meta-owned messaging platform currently allows users to share their location through a sticker placed over a photo or video, though it requires selecting a background before adding the location information. According to a feature tracker, the in-development feature could remove this limitation by introducing a dedicated Location option in the Status composer.

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a native location-sharing option for Status updates on Android. The functionality was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.45.8, which is available through the Google Play Store.

It is expected to introduce a dedicated Location option in the Status composer. In theory, it would allow users to share their location directly as a status update, without having to select a photo or video first.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Although WhatsApp already supports location sharing through Status updates, the existing process involves a few additional steps. Users have to first select a photo or video from their gallery and then place a location sticker over it using the drawing editor. This means they cannot currently share a location as a standalone Status update through the existing interface.

WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp aims to address this through a dedicated option to share locations directly from the Status composer. Users will reportedly be able to open the bottom sheet in the Updates tab and select the new Location option. Unlike the existing location sticker, the new feature will display the selected location as a map card within the Status interface, including a map with a green pin marking the location, the place name, and full address.

Once the app gets permission to access the device's location, it will automatically display the user's current position. Users may then need to confirm the location before sharing it as a Status update.

As per the feature tracker, the messaging app will also allow users to share an approximate location through their device settings if they do not want to provide access to their precise position. They can still choose to share their current location or manually enter a different one.

When contacts view the Status update, they will reportedly be able to tap the option to see the location at the top of the screen. WABetaInfo claims that the native location-sharing option is currently under development for WhatsApp on Android. It is not available to beta testers yet.