YouTube Music Rolling Out Live Lyrics Feature on Android, iOS

To access live lyrics on YouTube Music, users can play any song with lyrics attached to them, and head to the Lyrics tab in the Now Playing screen.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 August 2023 18:41 IST
The live lyrics feature was first reportedly spotted on YouTube Music in April this year

Highlights
  • Live lyrics are rolling out YouTube Music version 6.15 on Android
  • The feature was previously rolled out in Spotify in June 2020
  • The live lyrics feature is not active for all songs yet

YouTube Music has been working on enhancing the listening experience for its user. The music streaming app is reportedly rolling out live lyrics to all its users across Android and iOS. This will be similar to live lyrics that are available on Spotify when a user plays a song. The feature on YouTube Music was reportedly first spotted in April, while it has rolled out widely to the users now. However, the live lyrics will not be available for all songs yet.

A 9to5Google report revealed that YouTube Music is rolling out its live lyrics feature to users across Android and iOS app. With the live lyrics feature, the line which is playing will be highlighted in white, while rest of the lyrics will be visible in faint gray. Gadgets360 was able to independently verify the feature on the YouTube Music app.

To access the live lyrics on YouTube Music, users can play any song with lyrics attached to them, and head to the Lyrics tab in the Now Playing screen. The report also added that live lyrics are rolling out YouTube Music version 6.15 on Android and version 6.16 on iOS app. If users are unable to access the live lyrics, then can try force shutting the app by swiping it away from the Recents screen.

Meanwhile, it has also been mentioned that the live lyrics feature is not active for all songs yet. Hence, users might have to wait a little longer to access live lyrics for their favourite song, if it is not available yet.

The feature was first spotted in April this year, where an earlier report mentioned that the live lyrics dramatically increases the text size and spacing, as compared to current static lyrics available on YouTube Music. 

To recall, the live lyrics feature was previously rolled out in Spotify in June 2020 to select countries including India. It was later expanded to more markets by November 2021. 

