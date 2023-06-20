YouTube is taking active steps to ensure that its users are not exposed to any content that may harm them or trigger thoughts related to self-harm or suicide. The alert that flags such content on YouTube Music, however, is beginning to obstruct playback leading to complaints flooding social networking platforms. The issue is occurring on both mobile and Web apps of YouTube Music, as users have claimed in recent days.

According to a report on Android Police, YouTube Music is giving a content warning prompt to listeners if the song queued to be played next contains explicit references. The prompt halts streaming and brings music to a halt, as reported by several reddit users on a YouTube Music Sub Reddit thread cited in the report. The issue seems to be plaguing listers using Bluetooth headphones for music.

“I was very happy with YouTube music until it started to ‘warn' me about themes of suicide and violence. Now I need to accept the warning which leads to the playlist stopping. This only happens with my BT Headset and not my car for whatever reason,” Redditor u/Sherbert-Vast posted on the r/YouTubeMusic thread.

Screenshots of this pop-up have also been shared by irritated YouTube Music users.

“Viewer discretion is advised: The following content may contain suicide or self-harm topics,” the content warning prompt reads, giving them options to either cancel or confirm.

Until the users do not respond to this notification, the playback on YouTube Music reportedly does not resume.

The complaining users have further noted that they cannot seem to find a way to disable this pop-up alert. Despite keeping the Restricted Mode deactivated on YouTube Music's settings, the warnings continue to keep making appearances.

As of now, YouTube Music, which has around 80 million users globally, has not addressed these user grievances.

In March, YouTube Music began showing song credits and detailed album information. A ‘View Song Credits' option was reportedly rolled-out as part of the in-built choices YouTube Music gives its users — like the option to add the song to the playlist or to share it with others via social networking platforms.

YouTube Music also plans to add a podcast-focused service to its offerings in a bid to strengthen its position as a competitor to Spotify. Earlier this year, Kai Chuk, the head of podcasting at YouTube, revealed the platform's podcast-related plans during a recent event. For now, Chuk skipped on providing an exact timeline for the rollout of YouTube's planned podcast services.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.