  • Honor Magic Vs 2 Reportedly Appears on China’s 3C Listing; Could Debut as Another Foldable Phone

Honor Magic Vs 2 is speculated to be launched in October this year.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 August 2023 15:33 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V2 has already been launched in China

Highlights
  • Honor Vs 2 could be launched as an outward folding device
  • The handset reportedly listed on the 3C website with model number VCA-AN0
  • Honor Magic Vs 2 is tipped to support 35W charging

Honor is all set to host its keynote at IFA 2023 in Berlin on September 1, where it will launch Honor Magic V2 smartphone in select global markets. Ahead of the company's keynote, another foldable smartphone has reportedly visited China's 3C certification website revealing some of the key details. The smartphone, rumoured to be Honor Magic Vs 2, is tipped to be an outward folding device. However, any official details regarding the smartphone are yet to emerge. Meanwhile, Honor Magic V2 has already been launched in China.

According to a report by MyFixGuide, Honor is likely to expand its foldable smartphone range with a rumoured Honor Magic Vs 2. The smartphone, which is being speculated to debut later this year in October, has recently visited China's 3C certification site. The purported handset is listed with the model number VCA-AN00. It is tipped to come as the company's first outward folding device. The listing also suggested that the Honor Magic Vs 2 could be supported by 35W charging and 5G connectivity.

Previously, a foldable smartphone speculated to be named Honor Magic V Slim was spotted on MIIT in China with the codename “Victoria'. However, it is now being said to be launched as Honor Magic Vs 2.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic V2, which is set to be showcased at IFA 2023, was launched in China last month. The smartphone sports a 7.92-inch full-HD+ (2,344 × 2,156 pixels) LTPO OLED inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent. On the outer side, the handset features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,376 × 1,060 pixels) LTPO display panel, offering a peak brightness level of up to 2,500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor, Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Magic V2
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
