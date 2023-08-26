Honor is all set to host its keynote at IFA 2023 in Berlin on September 1, where it will launch Honor Magic V2 smartphone in select global markets. Ahead of the company's keynote, another foldable smartphone has reportedly visited China's 3C certification website revealing some of the key details. The smartphone, rumoured to be Honor Magic Vs 2, is tipped to be an outward folding device. However, any official details regarding the smartphone are yet to emerge. Meanwhile, Honor Magic V2 has already been launched in China.

According to a report by MyFixGuide, Honor is likely to expand its foldable smartphone range with a rumoured Honor Magic Vs 2. The smartphone, which is being speculated to debut later this year in October, has recently visited China's 3C certification site. The purported handset is listed with the model number VCA-AN00. It is tipped to come as the company's first outward folding device. The listing also suggested that the Honor Magic Vs 2 could be supported by 35W charging and 5G connectivity.

Previously, a foldable smartphone speculated to be named Honor Magic V Slim was spotted on MIIT in China with the codename “Victoria'. However, it is now being said to be launched as Honor Magic Vs 2.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic V2, which is set to be showcased at IFA 2023, was launched in China last month. The smartphone sports a 7.92-inch full-HD+ (2,344 × 2,156 pixels) LTPO OLED inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent. On the outer side, the handset features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,376 × 1,060 pixels) LTPO display panel, offering a peak brightness level of up to 2,500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.