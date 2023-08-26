Technology News

Vivo V29e Price in India, Storage Options Leaked Ahead of August 28 Launch: Report

Vivo V29e will debut in an Artistic Red edition with a colour-changing back panel and an Artistic Blue colour shade.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 August 2023 19:02 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V29e will sport a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo V29e is teased to sport a 3D curved display
  • The handset will feature a 64-megapixel OIS supported main camera
  • Vivo V29e will house a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo V29e is all set to debut in Indian market on August 28. Ahead of its debut, an earlier report leaked the colour options along with the design and key specifications of the smartphone. Now, another report has hinted at the smartphone's price as well as storage options in India. Additionally, the product page for the upcoming smartphone has also been made live on Vivo India's official website as well as Flipkart. The earlier report claimed the smartphone to be launched in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price range.

According to a new report from The Techoutlook, the upcoming Vivo V29e could be launched in two storage options. While the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 26,999, another model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could debut in India at Rs. 28,999. This also confirms the earlier rumours that suggested the smartphone to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. However, the storage options as well as exact pricing are yet to be revealed by the company.

Meanwhile, Vivo V29e has been teased to sport a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centrally positioned punch hole cutout at the top. The two colour variants of the smartphone are said to be Arctic Red and Arctic Blue.

For optics, the upcoming Vivo V29e will sport a dual rear camera setup housed in two circular camera islands. The phone will feature a 64-megapixel main camera sensor with OIS support, along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera on the back panel. For selfies and video calls, it will sport a 50-megapixel front camera.

Recently, a report suggested that the Vivo V29e will come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate 1,300 nits peak brightness, 360Hz PWM dimming, and 93.3 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The handset is also said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. 

Further reading: Vivo V29e Price, Vivo V29e, Vivo V29e storage options, Vivo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Music Rolling Out Live Lyrics Feature on Android, iOS
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Clears Bluetooth SIG Certification; Imminent Launch Expected: Report

