Boat Rockerz 255 Touch Neckband With Full Touch Controls, 30 Hours Playback Launched in India: Price, Features

Boat Rockerz 255 Touch neckband is claimed to offer 10 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 May 2023 13:36 IST
Boat Rockerz 255 Touch Neckband With Full Touch Controls, 30 Hours Playback Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat India

Boat Rockerz 255 Touch neckband is priced in India at Rs. 1,499

Highlights
  • Boat Rockerz 255 Touch neckband features 10mm drivers
  • It comes with support for spatial audio Powered by Dirac Virtuo
  • Boat Rockerz 255 Touch neckband uses an ENx algorithm for call clarity

Boat Rockerz 255 Touch wireless earphones have been unveiled in India for under Rs. 1,500. The neckband comes in three colour variants — Pitch Black, Deep Blue, and Teal Green. It features full touch swipe controls, support for spatial audio powered by Dirac Virtuo, and claims to offer up to 30 hours of playback time. It comes with support for Bluetooth calling, along with the company's ENx algorithm, which is said to remove background noise during calls. The neckband also features 10mm dynamic graphene drivers.

Boat Rockerz 255 Touch neckband price in India, availability

Boat Rockerz 255 Touch neckband is available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499. The company, however, is yet to reveal the retail price. The neckband comes in three colour variants, namely Pitch Black, Deep Blue, and Teal Green.

It can be purchased via the official Boat website, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and other partner retail stores.

Boat Rockerz 255 Touch neckband specifications, features

The newly launched Boat Rockerz 255 Touch is a wireless Bluetooth neckband that comes with smart touch controls allowing users to change tracks, adjust the volume, switch modes, answer calls, and activate voice assistant. The neckband is said to feature spatial audio powered by Dirac Virtuo. It is equipped with the company's ENx algorithm, which is said to remove environmental noise during Bluetooth calls. The neckband supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Additionally, the Boat Rockerz 255 Touch neckband features 10mm dynamic graphene drivers. It is claimed to offer 30 hours of playback time on a single charge. The device support USB-C charging and is said to offer 10 hours of playback time with just 10 mins of fast charging. The earphones feature a 200mAh battery.

Furthermore, the Boat Rockerz 255 Touch also has a dedicated ‘Beast Mode' for gaming, which offers 40ms low latency. Other features include magnetic power on/off, and IPX5-rated water and sweat resistance. 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More

