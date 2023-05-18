Technology News
  Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds With Transparent Design, Up to 9 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details

Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds With Transparent Design, Up to 9 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details

Beats Studio Buds+ are claimed to offer up to an hour of battery life with a 5-minute Fast Fuel charge

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 May 2023 12:13 IST
Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds With Transparent Design, Up to 9 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Beats Studio Buds+ price is set at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000)

Highlights
  • Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds feature active noise cancellation
  • The earbuds support both Android and iOS-specific features
  • The new Beats Studio Buds+ have an IPX4 rating

Beats Studio Buds+ were launched by the Apple-owned firm as the successor to the Beats Studio Buds. The new earbuds feature a transparent design. They offer support for Android features like Google Fast Pair and one-touch pairing. They also feature Find My Support on iOS. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 36 hours of playback time. Apple is yet to announce whether the Beats Studio Buds+ will be launched in India — the Beats Studio Buds were launched in 2021.

Beats Studio Buds+ price, availability

Beats Studio Buds+ price is set at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and the earbuds are available for purchase in the US via the company's website. The earbuds are available in a transparent design option as well as standard Black/Gold and Ivory colour options.

Beats Studio Buds+ specifications

The newly launched Beats Studio Buds+ are equipped with two dynamic listening modes active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode. They support Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, Google Find My Device, as well as iOS features such as Siri voice assistant commands, tracking via Find My, and wireless over-the-air updates.

In terms of battery life, the new Beats Studio Buds+ offers up to 36 hours of usage, with 27 hours via the charging case and nine hours of playback on either earbud. Additionally, they are also claimed to provide up to an hour of battery life with a 5-minute Fast Fuel charge.

The Beats Studio Buds+ are equipped with upgraded microphones that filter out background noise during calls. The case features a USB Type-C port for charging. Apart from these, the earbuds have an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. Each earbud weighs 5g, while the case weighs 49g, according to the company. 

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Beats Studio Buds Plus, Beats Studio Buds Plus price, Beats Studio Buds Plus specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds With Transparent Design, Up to 9 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
Comment
 
 

