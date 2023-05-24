iQoo TWS Air Pro earbuds were launched in China on Tuesday alongside the iQoo Neo 8 series. The new TWS wearables from the Chinese brand have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. They are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case. The earphones are slated to go on sale on May 31 via the Vivo's Chinese store. Available in two colour options, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and feature an 88ms "ultra-low latency" mode.

iQoo TWS Air Pro price, availability

iQoo TWS Air Pro price is set at CNY 299 (nearly Rs. 3,510). The earbuds are currently available for preorders via Vivo China's online store. The TWS earbuds are slated to go on sale on May 31. They will be sold in Star Yellow and Star Diamond White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

iQoo TWS Air Pro specifications, features

The newly announced iQoo TWS Air Pro have an in-ear design. The earbuds feature 14.2mm drivers with the company's DeepX 2.0 stereo effect, and have a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. The company has included support for Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity along with audio codecs like AAC and SBC.

The earbuds also feature adaptive active noise cancellation as well as dual microphone AI call noise reduction, and a DNN algorithm to offer clear sound, according to iQoo.

The iQoo TWS Air Pro earbuds are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time with the charging case. The iQoo TWS Air Pro charging case is powered by a 420mAh battery whereas each bud packs a 29mAh battery. The case sports a USB Type-C port for charging. Other features include an 88ms "ultra-low latency" mode for gaming and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

