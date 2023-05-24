Technology News
  iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched

iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched

iQoo TWS Air Pro earbuds will go on sale in China on May 31.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2023 19:04 IST
iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: Vivo China

iQoo TWS Air Pro earbuds are priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,510)

Highlights
  • iQoo TWS Air Pro support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • They are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time
  • iQoo TWS Air Pro charging case is powered by a 420mAh battery

iQoo TWS Air Pro earbuds were launched in China on Tuesday alongside the iQoo Neo 8 series. The new TWS wearables from the Chinese brand have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. They are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case. The earphones are slated to go on sale on May 31 via the Vivo's Chinese store. Available in two colour options, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and feature an 88ms "ultra-low latency" mode.

iQoo TWS Air Pro price, availability

iQoo TWS Air Pro price is set at CNY 299 (nearly Rs. 3,510). The earbuds are currently available for preorders via Vivo China's online store. The TWS earbuds are slated to go on sale on May 31. They will be sold in Star Yellow and Star Diamond White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

iQoo TWS Air Pro specifications, features

The newly announced iQoo TWS Air Pro have an in-ear design. The earbuds feature 14.2mm drivers with the company's DeepX 2.0 stereo effect, and have a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. The company has included support for Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity along with audio codecs like AAC and SBC.

The earbuds also feature adaptive active noise cancellation as well as dual microphone AI call noise reduction, and a DNN algorithm to offer clear sound, according to iQoo.

The iQoo TWS Air Pro earbuds are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time with the charging case. The iQoo TWS Air Pro charging case is powered by a 420mAh battery whereas each bud packs a 29mAh battery. The case sports a USB Type-C port for charging. Other features include an 88ms "ultra-low latency" mode for gaming and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. 

  KEY SPECS
  NEWS
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: iQoo TWS Air Pro, iQoo TWS Air Pro launch, iQoo TWS Air Pro specifications, iQoo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
