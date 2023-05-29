Technology News
iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get Bigger Displays This Year to Compete With Samsung: Mark Gurman

There are still no confirmed details about how much bigger iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max displays will get.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2023 13:07 IST
Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displays came with its Dynamic Island software feature

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro models are said to have bigger displays
  • They will reportedly grow by a small margin
  • The bigger size will bring these phones on par with Samsung’s flagships

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to arrive with several upgrades. There's also news that one of these handsets could get an “ultra” branding as it's expected to grow in terms of size as well. Earlier reports have stated that both of Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models will come with bigger displays, with analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo explaining that the additional space is needed to accommodate the new telephoto camera setup among other new components. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborates the same in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.

The newsletter, which also sheds light on other expected launches at Apple's upcoming WWDC 2023 developer event, also mentions the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple's highlight at its launch is expected to be its mixed-reality headset, but its iPhone models are also expected to showcase a number of new features when launched later this year; one of which includes a bigger display.

In a related discussion spotted by Phone Arena, Gurman mentions that one of the reasons for the increase in display sizes could also be Samsung. Increasing the size of the display on its bigger Pro model could help Apple catch up with Samsung, which has been offering large displays on its Galaxy S Ultra models.

Gurman in the comments simply stated that the display on the new Pro models would grow by “a couple tenths of an inch diagonally,” without giving out any specific details. This corroborates an earlier note by DSCC analyst Ross Young, who in a tweet explained that the iPhone 16 Pro would have a 6.3-inch display versus the iPhone 14 Pro's 6.1-inch panel, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max would get an even bigger 6.9-inch display, which could end up appearing noticeably bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro's 6.7-inch panel. Another detail that isn't clear is whether both of these new displays would get a higher resolution compared to the outgoing models. We believe there is a small chance that the iPhone 16 Pro Max's Dynamic Island could move higher up and out of the way when viewing content, compared to its current implementation.

Apple's expected move to a periscope type telephoto camera, is also said to be a primary reason for the increase in display size, going by past reports. Indeed, Apple could either go with a thicker iPhone design or maintain its slim overall design (which already has a properly protruding camera module on the iPhone 14 Pro) by expanding its footprint to accommodate more components like a bigger battery.

In his newsletter Gurman mainly focused on Apple's mixed reality headset and his hands-on with Meta's upcoming headset called the Quest 3. He also explains new features coming to iOS 17,such as a smart-display mode, when the phone is placed horizontally, a new diary-like journaling app which would also be able to determine mood and emotions and upgrades to its Wallet app, without revealing any of the expected design changes, which were hinted at in a previous report.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Display, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Display, Apple iPhone 16 Ultra
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders Leaked; Could Sport a Curved Display

