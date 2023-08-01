Technology News
  Boult Z60 TWS Earphones With 13mm Drivers, Up to 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India: Details

Boult Z60 TWS Earphones With 13mm Drivers, Up to 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India: Details

Boult Z60 TWS earphones are available in Flamingo Pink, Power Blue, Raven Black, and Spring Green colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 August 2023 19:12 IST
Boult Z60 TWS Earphones With 13mm Drivers, Up to 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Boult Audio

Boult Z60 earbuds price in India is set at Rs. 999

Highlights
  • Boult Z60 offers a 50ms low latency mode
  • Each earbud is equipped with a 13mm BoomX driver
  • Boult Z60 has an IPX5 rating for water resistance

Boult Z60 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The latest affordable TWS headset from the Indian brand are priced under Rs. 1,000 in India. Each earphone is equipped with 13mm BoomX Drivers and feature quad mic. They are claimed to offer up to 60 hours of battery life including the charging case — up to 8 hours on a single charge — and offer support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The wireless headset is available in four colourways.

Boult Z60 price, availability

Boult Z60 price in India is set at Rs. 999. They are currently listed on the Boult online store and will be sold in Flamingo Pink, Power Blue, Raven Black, and Spring Green colour options.

The newly launched wireless headset will compete with Noise Buds Trance, and boAt Airdopes 111 in this price range.

Boult Z60 specifications, features

The Boult Z60 earphones feature a stem design and each earbud is equipped with a 13mm BoomX driver. The wireless headset supports AAC and SBC codecs, along with a 50ms low latency mode for gaming. A quad mic setup is also claimed to offer support for environmental noise cancellation during calls.

The company says that the new Boult Z60 earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity that offers a range of up to 10m. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 60 hours of playtime including the case.

The Boult Z60 comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and offers 150 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge. The case has an LED indicator that lights up when it is connected to a charger. The wireless headset is claimed to support Siri and Google Assistant voice commands via connected smartphones, and has an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Boult Audio Z60 TWS Earphones

Boult Audio Z60 TWS Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Pink
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Boult Z60, Boult Z60 price in India, Boult Z60 specifications, Boult
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Date Set For August 7; Price Range Teased
Tesla Asked to Emulate Apple in Finding Indian Firms to Partner Chinese Suppliers for Electric Car Factory
Boult Z60 TWS Earphones With 13mm Drivers, Up to 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India: Details
Comment
