Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Switch 2 to Come With Magnetic Joy Cons, Will Be 'Bigger Than the Switch': Report

Nintendo Switch 2 to Come With Magnetic Joy-Cons, Will Be 'Bigger Than the Switch': Report

A new magnetic attachment system could mean that current Joy-Cons might not be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 April 2024 12:06 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 to Come With Magnetic Joy-Cons, Will Be 'Bigger Than the Switch': Report

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED released in October 2021

Highlights
  • Current Joy-Cons attach to the Switch console via a rail system
  • Nintendo Switch Pro controllers would be supported by the new console
  • Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly release in early 2025
Advertisement

Nintendo is said to have pushed the launch of its next-generation console, with reports from earlier this year claiming that the successor to the Nintendo Switch would be released in early 2025. Little is known about the Nintendo Switch 2, but the console will likely retain the hybrid design of its predecessor and is expected to come with a larger screen. Now, new details about Nintendo's upcoming console have reportedly surfaced.

The Nintendo Switch 2 could come with redesigned Joy-Con controllers that attach magnetically to the handheld console. The information comes from Spanish publication Vandal, citing information received from accessory manufacturers who have seen the Switch 2.

Magnetic Joy-Cons would represent a change from the current design of Joy-Con controllers on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED, that attach to the console via a rail system. A new attachment system could thus mean that current Joy-Cons might not be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. However, the report said that existing Nintendo Switch Pro controllers would be supported by the new console.

Additionally, from the experience of the manufacturers, who were reportedly able to get an idea of the dimension of the upcoming console, the Switch 2 could be “bigger than the Switch, although not quite the size of the Steam Deck.”

The manufacturers also reportedly provided information on the Switch 2's release window. According to the report, the console was likely ready for market, but Nintendo would prefer to wait for a stronger catalog of games to be ready at launch. Thus, the Nintendo Switch successor would not release later this year and like debut in early 2025, just as previous reports have claimed.

In February, Japanese publication Nikkei had reported that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be launched as early as March 2025. The report claimed that the decision to delay the release of the console was motivated, in part, by the threat of scalpers — people who buy products in bulk quantities to resell at a profit — and concerns over supply issues at the time of launch.

The report also claimed that the Nintendo Switch 2 would retain the hybrid console features of its predecessor, working both as a portable handheld and a stationary console for the TV in docked mode. The Switch 2 would also reportedly sport a larger screen. The standard Nintendo Switch has a 6.2-inch screen, while the Switch OLED features a 7-inch screen. The Nintendo Switch 2 is also likely to be a more powerful console.

Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful consoles ever made and continues to sell well seven years after its release. It launched in March 2017 and has since sold over 139 million units.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Sturdy build quality
  • Region-free store
  • Easy to use interface
  • Seamless switch between portable and home console use
  • Bad
  • Screen is easy to scratch
  • Can't pause downloads
Read detailed Nintendo Switch review
HDD 32GB
Processor ARM Cortex Octa-Core
Graphics NVIDIA G20M Maxwell-based GPU
RAM 4GB
USB 1 USB 3.0 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports (on dock) 1 USB Type-C port (on unit)
Weight 297g (unit only), 694g (unit + dock)
Ethernet No
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Switch, Nintendo, Joy Cons
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Infinix GT 20 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trading at $63,000, Most Altcoins Remain Shrouded by Losses

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch 2 to Come With Magnetic Joy-Cons, Will Be 'Bigger Than the Switch': Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Cheaper Variant Tipped to Launch in India
  3. Apple Could Revamp These Apps in iOS 18, Add AI Features Too: Report
  4. Infinix GT 20 Pro Gaming Phone Debuts With Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC
  5. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Chipset Details Leaked Online
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Come With Magnetic Joy-Con Controllers
  7. Motorola Teases New TWS Earphones Launch in India: Could be This Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Announces Summer Sale Offer in India, PS5 Slim Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Gets an India-Exclusive Blue Colour Variant: Price, Availability
  3. Motorola Teases Launch of New TWS Earphones in India; Could be Moto Buds, Moto Buds+
  4. Google Play Store Now Allowing Users to Download Multiple Apps Simultaneously
  5. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Said to Be in the Pipeline, Chipset Details Leaked
  6. Apple Could Bring Major Revamp to Native Apps in iOS 18, But AI Will Take Centre Stage: Report
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trading at $63,000, Most Altcoins Remain Shrouded by Losses
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get New 128GB Storage Variant in India; Price Leaked
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 to Come With Magnetic Joy-Cons, Will Be 'Bigger Than the Switch': Report
  10. Infinix GT 20 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »