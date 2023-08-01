Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is set to launch in India in the first week of August. It had previously been expected to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G, which was released earlier this year in March with an octa-core SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A34 5G sports a 6.6-inch display and a 48-megapixel primary sensor led triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel front camera sensor. Meanwhile, Samsung has confirmed the display details, camera specifications, battery size and colour options of the Galaxy F34 5G.

In an official statement, Samsung announced that the Galaxy F34 5G will launch in the country on August 7. The company teased the price of the smartphone as well. A promo image suggests that the model will be priced at around Rs. 16,000. It is confirmed to be offered in Electric Black and Mystic Green colour options.

The phone is also confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Galaxy F34 5G is expected to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is confirmed to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The handset will also pack a large 6,000mAh battery, confirmed the company.

Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy A34 5G, which is said to be essentially same as the Galaxy F34 5G, is priced at Rs. 30,999, while its GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 32,999. The phone is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Silver colourways.

