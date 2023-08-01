Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Date Set For August 7; Price Range Teased

The Galaxy F34 5G is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2023 19:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Date Set For August 7; Price Range Teased

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be offered in Electric Black and Mystic Green colour options

Highlights
  • Galaxy F34 5G will sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The phone will feature a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Galaxy F34 5G comes with 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is set to launch in India in the first week of August. It had previously been expected to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G, which was released earlier this year in March with an octa-core SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A34 5G sports a 6.6-inch display and a 48-megapixel primary sensor led triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel front camera sensor. Meanwhile, Samsung has confirmed the display details, camera specifications, battery size and colour options of the Galaxy F34 5G.

In an official statement, Samsung announced that the Galaxy F34 5G will launch in the country on August 7. The company teased the price of the smartphone as well. A promo image suggests that the model will be priced at around Rs. 16,000. It is confirmed to be offered in Electric Black and Mystic Green colour options.

 galaxy f34 5g samsung inline f34

The phone is also confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Galaxy F34 5G is expected to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is confirmed to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The handset will also pack a large 6,000mAh battery, confirmed the company.

Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy A34 5G, which is said to be essentially same as the Galaxy F34 5G, is priced at Rs. 30,999, while its GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 32,999. The phone is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Silver colourways.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India launch, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G price in India, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Snapchat Announces Rewards Program for AR Creators in India, Viral Lens Makers Can Win Up to $7,200
Boult Z60 TWS Earphones With 13mm Drivers, Up to 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India: Details

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Date Set For August 7; Price Range Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 12 Series Smartphones Launched in India at These Prices
  2. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  3. Moto G14 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Oppo A78 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 67W Charging Debuts in India: See Price
  5. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  6. Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 67W Fast Charging Debuts: See Price
  8. Xiaomi TV X With 4K Ultra HD Display Launched in India at This Price
  9. iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Edges, 3nm Chip and Slim Bezels: Gurman
  10. Redmi Watch 3 Active With Up to 12 Days Battery Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch Successor Console to Reportedly Launch in Second Half of 2024
  2. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Date Set For August 7; Price Range Teased
  3. Tesla Asked to Emulate Apple in Finding Indian Firms to Partner Chinese Suppliers for Electric Car Factory
  4. Boult Z60 TWS Earphones With 13mm Drivers, Up to 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. Snapchat Announces Rewards Program for AR Creators in India, Viral Lens Makers Can Win Up to $7,200
  6. Apple Patent Application Hints at AirPods Sensors That Allow Measurement of Brain Electrical Activity
  7. Xiaomi TV X With 4K Dolby Vision Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Hollywood Saves PVR Inox as Bollywood Bombs at Box Office
  9. Australian Lawmakers Recommend Potential WeChat Ban on Government Devices
  10. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 With 9.2mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.