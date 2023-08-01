Honor Watch 4 smartwatch is likely to launch soon in India as the wearable has been listed on the Honor India website. The smartwatch's colour options, design, and specifications have been revealed via the listing. It will sport a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. As per the listing, the Honor Watch 4 will feature over 300 watch faces and several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors. It is also listed to offer a 5-ATM water resistance rating.

The Honor Watch 4 has been listed on the official Honor India website revealing all details. However, the launch date and the price of the smartwatch is yet to be revealed. The listing on the Honor India website suggests that the Honor Watch 4 will be available in Black and Gold colour options in India. It will sport a square dial.

Honor Watch 4 smartwatch specifications, features

Honor's Watch 4 smartwatch is listed to come with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with an HD resolution (390 x 450 pixels). It will support Bluetooth calling thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The watch is listed to offer more than 300 customisable watch faces. Additionally, the Honor Watch 4 will come with several sports modes and smart health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. It will also offer water resistance up to 5ATM.

The Honor Watch 4 is listed to pack a 451mAh battery, that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge when used normally. The listing for the product says that the smartwatch will support a magnetic charger.

Notably, the watch functions will only be compatible with phones running Android 9.0 or iOS 11.0 and above. Other features of the Honor Watch 4 include GPS support, an inbuilt microphone, a speaker, and 4GB storage. The watch measures 45.3mm×39.1mm×11.2mm and weighs 32g without the strap.

