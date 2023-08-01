Technology News

Honor Watch 4 May Launch Soon in India; Design, Specifications, Colour options Revealed

Honor Watch 4 will be available in two colour options - Black and Gold.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2023 16:11 IST
Honor Watch 4 May Launch Soon in India; Design, Specifications, Colour options Revealed

Photo Credit: Honor India

Honor Watch 4 will offer 5-ATM water resistance

Highlights
  • Honor Watch 4 will sport a 1.75-inch AMOLED display in India
  • The smartwatch is said to offer up to 14 days of battery life
  • The Honor Watch 4 supports over 300 watch faces

Honor Watch 4 smartwatch is likely to launch soon in India as the wearable has been listed on the Honor India website. The smartwatch's colour options, design, and specifications have been revealed via the listing. It will sport a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. As per the listing, the Honor Watch 4 will feature over 300 watch faces and several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors. It is also listed to offer a 5-ATM water resistance rating.

The Honor Watch 4 has been listed on the official Honor India website revealing all details. However, the launch date and the price of the smartwatch is yet to be revealed. The listing on the Honor India website suggests that the Honor Watch 4 will be available in Black and Gold colour options in India. It will sport a square dial.

Honor Watch 4 smartwatch specifications, features

Honor's Watch 4 smartwatch is listed to come with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with an HD resolution (390 x 450 pixels). It will support Bluetooth calling thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The watch is listed to offer more than 300 customisable watch faces. Additionally, the Honor Watch 4 will come with several sports modes and smart health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. It will also offer water resistance up to 5ATM.

The Honor Watch 4 is listed to pack a 451mAh battery, that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge when used normally. The listing for the product says that the smartwatch will support a magnetic charger.

Notably, the watch functions will only be compatible with phones running Android 9.0 or iOS 11.0 and above. Other features of the Honor Watch 4 include GPS support, an inbuilt microphone, a speaker, and 4GB storage. The watch measures 45.3mm×39.1mm×11.2mm and weighs 32g without the strap. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Watch 4

Honor Watch 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Obsidian Black, Morning Glow Gold, and Cloud Water Blue
Display Size 45mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Square
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Watch 4, Honor, Honor Watch 4 specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
5G Network Live in Over 3 Lakh Sites in India Within 10 Months of Launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Foxconn's EV Platform Targets India, Thailand for Production of New Small Electric Car

Related Stories

Honor Watch 4 May Launch Soon in India; Design, Specifications, Colour options Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 12 Series Smartphones Launched in India at These Prices
  2. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  3. Moto G14 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Oppo A78 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 67W Charging Debuts in India: See Price
  5. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  6. Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 67W Fast Charging Debuts: See Price
  8. Xiaomi TV X With 4K Ultra HD Display Launched in India at This Price
  9. iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Edges, 3nm Chip and Slim Bezels: Gurman
  10. Redmi Watch 3 Active With Up to 12 Days Battery Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch Successor Console to Reportedly Launch in Second Half of 2024
  2. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Date Set For August 7; Price Range Teased
  3. Tesla Asked to Emulate Apple in Finding Indian Firms to Partner Chinese Suppliers for Electric Car Factory
  4. Boult Z60 TWS Earphones With 13mm Drivers, Up to 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. Snapchat Announces Rewards Program for AR Creators in India, Viral Lens Makers Can Win Up to $7,200
  6. Apple Patent Application Hints at AirPods Sensors That Allow Measurement of Brain Electrical Activity
  7. Xiaomi TV X With 4K Dolby Vision Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Hollywood Saves PVR Inox as Bollywood Bombs at Box Office
  9. Australian Lawmakers Recommend Potential WeChat Ban on Government Devices
  10. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 With 9.2mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.