Redmi Watch 3 Active With 1.83-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Watch 3 Active has been launched in two colour options - Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2023 14:06 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi Watch 3 Active houses a 289mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi Watch 3 Active supports Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above
  • The smartwatch offers water resistance up to 5 ATM
  • Redmi Watch 3 Active comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Redmi Watch 3 Active has been launched in India. The smartwatch sports a 1.83-inch rectangular LCD display with a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels. It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offers several health tracking features. The new Redmi Watch 3 Active is compatible with handsets running Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above. The wearable is also claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life under typical usage and up to eight days under heavy usage.

Redmi Watch 3 Active price and availability

The Redmi Watch 3 Active price in india is set at Rs. 2,999. It comes in two colour options — Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black. There is also an Olive Green strap that users can buy for Rs. 499. The smartwatch will go on sale from August 3 at 12:00pm via Mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Watch 3 Active specifications, features

Redmi Watch 3 Active sports a 1.83-inch LCD display with 240×280 pixels resolution and offers up to 450 nits of adjustable brightness. The smartwatch support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which enables Bluetooth calling that lets users answer/reject calls thanks to the inbuilt microphone and loudspeaker. It can also save up to 10 contacts from the Mi Fitness app. Users can also access recent call logs of up to 20 entries.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active comes with support for more than 100 sports modes and several health tracking features like blood oxygen level sensors and heart rate monitors. The wearable also offers sleep monitoring and supports over 200 customizable watch faces. The smartwatch is backed by a 289mAh battery, that is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life with normal usage and up to eight days with heavy usage. The watch supports a magnetic charger.

Furthermore, the watch is said to offer 5ATM water resistance. The Redmi Watch 3 Active is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above mobile operating systems. The smartwatch measures 46.94 x 38.88 x 10.94mm and weighs around 41.67g. 

Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Watch 3 Active With 1.83-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
