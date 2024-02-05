Honor Choice X5 earbuds and Honor Choice Watch are all set to go official in India next week alongside the Honor X9b smartphone. The new earbuds are teased to come with an in-ear design and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The wearable, on the other hand, will feature a 1.95-inch AMOLED display and is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The Honor Choice X5 and Honor Choice Watch are confirmed to go on sale via Amazon.

Honor through a media invite on Monday confirmed that Honor Choice Earbuds X5 and Honor Choice Watch will be unveiled on February 15 in India. The Honor X9b will also make its debut in the country on the same day. The Honor Choice X5 and Honor Choice Watch are confirmed to go official via Amazon. Honor says it aims to deliver extra to consumers across categories with the 'X' series launch. The e-commerce website has also listed the upcoming earbuds and smartwatch offering a glimpse of their design and specifications.

The Honor Choice X5 earbuds have an ergonomic in-ear design and 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. They are claimed to deliver up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. The earbuds will also support the Honor AI Space feature, allowing smart switching between two devices.

The Honor Choice Watch is teased to carry an inbuilt Honor health app. It has a 1.95-inch square-shaped AMOLED thin display with inbuilt GPS and built-in GPS. The wearable will offer one-click SOS calling and it is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. It will offer 120 workout models and 5ATM water resistance.

The Honor 9Xb is already available in select global markets. The Indian variant is also expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It could retain the 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200 x 2,652 pixels) AMOLED screen and 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is likely to get the 5,800mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging.

