OnePlus 12, OnePlus 11 Updated With Support for AI-Powered Features in China

The latest OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 ColorOS 14 updates also add a new "device motion & orientation" permission.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2024 16:20 IST
OnePlus 12 (pictured) was launched in China in December 2023 and arrived in India a month later

  • OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 have been updated with AI features
  • These AI features are currently limited to users in China
  • OnePlus is likely to roll out these features to phones in other markets
OnePlus has updated two of its smartphones with support for AI-powered features. The Chinese smartphone maker's OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 now offer new AI capabilities via the latest ColorOS updates for both handsets. There's no word on when these features will make their way to the company's smartphones in global markets. These updates come a month after rival Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 series of phones, armed to the teeth with new AI features that are also coming to other models.

Android 14-based ColorOS 14 for the OnePlus 12 (PJD110_14.0.0.405-CN01, via Mishaal Rahman) and OnePlus 11 (PHB110_14.0.0.403-CN01, via Reddit user u/milkyteapls) are now rolling out with support for three new features that are powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These updates are only available to users in China — the global versions of these phones run on OxygenOS 14.

After updating to the latest version, users will have access to a new AIGC Remover tool that can remove people and objects from your photos, according to the changelog for the feature. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 can also extract important information from articles and use AI to generate summaries.

A new AI Summariser tool can extract times, places, and action items from your calls to generate AI summaries, according to the company's changelog. The Breeno Touch app that surfaces relevant information and services based on on-screen content, has also been upgraded. However, the company has not revealed whether any new capabilities have been added to the features.

Besides these AI features, owners of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 in China will also be able to unlock the phone without waking up the screen, and control QQ Music playback when the always-on display feature is enabled.

The changelog for the latest updates also reveals that the company has added a new "device motion & orientation" permission that blocks apps from recognising your device's orientation or when you're shaking it. Meanwhile, users who have installed the latest version will also be informed of ongoing screen recording via a floating window or a status bar indicator.

There's no word from OnePlus on whether these features will come to users in global markets, including India. The global models of OnePlus' smartphones run on OxygenOS 14, so it could be a while before these features make their way to all users. Samsung recently announced that select older models would also be equipped with the same Galaxy AI features that arrived on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series of smartphones last month.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
