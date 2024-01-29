Honor X9b, which is available in select global markets, will launch in India soon. The Indian variant of the handset is expected to mostly feature similar specifications as its global version with a few variations. Recently, the phone was spotted listed on an e-commerce site in the country, which leaked several key details for the upcoming model, including colour, RAM, and storage options. The price and launch details of the handset had also been tipped previously. Now, HonorTech has confirmed the India launch date of the smartphone.

In a post on X, HonorTech (@ExploreHonor) revealed that the Honor X9b will launch in India on February 15. The company claimed that the phone will feature "India's first ultra bounce display" with 'Airbag' technology. The global listing of the handset says that the Honor X9b offers SGS-certified "360-degree whole-device protection." The Honor ultra-bounce anti-drop display comes with a three-level protection system with separate layers of safety for the screen, frame, and internal components.

Brace yourselves for a tech revolution! Unveiling the HONOR X9b on 15th February - a leap beyond curved displays. Get ready for the extraordinary with India's first ultra bounce display featuring 'Airbag' technology. Stay tuned! #HONORX9b #RIPTemperedGlass #ExploreHONOR pic.twitter.com/JLyP6tAHtx — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) January 29, 2024

The Honor X9b was briefly spotted on Amazon India, suggesting its Amazon availability. The listing suggested that the phone will be available in 12GB + 256GB option in a Sunrise Orange shade. It is also claimed to be available in a bundle with Honor Choice Earbuds X5e alongside 12 months of screen and back cover protection and a 24-month battery health warranty.

Previously, the Honor X9b was tipped to be offered at under Rs. 35,000 with the Honor Choice X5 True Wireless Earbuds bundle. Independently, the handset will likely be priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. With bank offers the phone may be available at Rs. 23,999, an earlier leak suggested.

The Honor X9b could launch in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. In global markets, the phone is available with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200 x 2,652 pixels) AMOLED screen and a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit that also includes a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera of the handset sports a 16-megapixel sensor. Honor has packed a 5,800mAh battery in the Honor X9b with support for 35W wired fast charging.

