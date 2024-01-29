Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup are all set to hit the global market in February. The new handsets will be launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona, the Chinese company confirmed on Monday (January 29). The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro were introduced in China earlier this month. They run on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Honor Magic V2 RSR is a Porsche Design branded version of the Magic V2 foldable phone.

The former subsidiary of Huawei took to X (previously Twitter) to announce the arrival of the new Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro, and Honor Magic V2 RSR smartphones at this year's MWC event. As per the post, the handsets will launchon February 25 at 2:00pm CET (6:30pm IST) in Barcelona. The poster carries the tagline "discover the magic".

🌌 Get a glimpse into the future. Mark your calendars on Feb 25th, 2pm (CET), as we unveil the extraordinary #HONORMagic6 and #HONORMagicV2 Series. Don't miss the chance to #DiscoverTheMagic. See you in Barcelona! #HONORMWC2024 #MWC24



Learn More: https://t.co/ey4NQUr8PU pic.twitter.com/eSrR7a3Vaq — HONOR (@Honorglobal) January 29, 2024

Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 RSR were first unveiled in the Chinese market earlier this month. Price of Honor Magic 6 starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is priced at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model.

The new Magic 6 series smartphones run on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. They boast an LTPO OLED display and have triple rear cameras. A 180-megapixel periscope sensor headlines the rear camera unit of the Honor Magic 6 Pro, whereas the regular model features a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Honor Magic 6 packs a 5,450mAh battery while the Pro model has a 5,600mAh cell. Both models are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR is a special version of the foldable smartphone with a distinct design from Porsche. The handset comes in Porsche Agate Grey shade and has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. The foldable phone has a 6.43-inch cover display and a 7.92-inch inner display. It has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

