Honor X9b Amazon India Microsite Goes Live; Honor Choice Earbuds X5 Launch Teased

Honor X9b could feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9b was unveiled in select global markets in October 2023

Highlights
  • Honor X9b is tipped be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • The smartphone may feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Honor X9b will likely be backed by a 5,800mAh battery
Honor X9b is set to launch in India on February 15, months after its initial launch in October 2023 in select global markets. The Indian variant is expected to come with similar features to its global version. A key display feature of the smartphone was recently teased and its Amazon product page was also leaked. However, the Amazon microsite for the Honor 90 5G has now gone live officially. This confirms that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. Some key details of the upcoming smartphone are teased on the page alongside the possible launch of Honor Choice Earbuds X5.

The Amazon microsite for the Honor X9b claims that the curved display of the upcoming handset will be "unbreakable." An earlier teaser of the phone suggested that similar to its global variant, the Indian version of the Honor X9b will come with SGS-certified "360-degree whole-device protection." It is said to sport "India's first ultra bounce display" with 'Airbag' technology.

Amazon's product page also teases a big battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and a slim design for the upcoming Honor X9b. It does not list the exact specifications but hints at another key launch that is likely to occur alongside the smartphone. At the top of the microsite is a banner that shows a big, round silhouette of the rear camera module of the upcoming phone inside which the launch date, i.e. February 15, and the words "unlock the extra" are written.honor choice earbuds x5 amazon inline az_honor

Upon looking closely, however, we can see the "x" in the word extra to be portrayed by two overlapping earbuds. These are quite possibly the Honor Choice Earbuds X5, which the HonorTech CEO Madhav Sheth had teased previously. This easter egg likely indicates the launch of these TWS earbuds on February 15, confirming a recent report

Since the Indian variant of the Honor 9Xb is likely to come with similar specifications as the global variant, the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It may also get a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200 x 2,652 pixels) AMOLED display and run Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. The phone is also likely to pack a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. 

For optics, the Honor 9Xb may launch with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system including a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is likely to carry a 16-megapixel sensor. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
