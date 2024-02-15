Honor launched the Honor Choice Earbuds X5, its latest pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, on Thursday. The earphones debuted alongside the Honor X9b smartphone and the Honor Choice Watch at a launch event streamed live on YouTube. The Earbuds X5 follows the in-ear form factor and comes with active noise cancellation (ANC). The earphones feature 10mm drum drivers and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Honor claims that its newest wireless earphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Honor Choice Earbuds X5 price in India

The Honor Choice Earbuds X5 is priced at Rs. 1,999. The earphones will go on sale at 12pm, February 16, exclusively via Amazon, mainline retail stores and the Explore Honor website. The Earbuds X5 will be available in a single white colourway.

Honor Choice Earbuds X5 specifications, features

The Honor Choice Earbuds come in an in-ear form factor and feature up to 30dB active noise cancellation. The ANC also includes an Ambient Sound Transmission mode that amplifies ambient sounds for the awareness of the user. The earphones offer hands-free call answering and include dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Additionally, the earphones also feature a Low-Latency Game Mode that claims to minimise the lag between audio and video while gaming.

The Earbuds X5 features 10mm drum drivers with support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Honor claims that the earphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life with the included charging case, including up to nine hours of continuous playback and 18 hours of calling. The buds pack a 45mAh battery, while the charging case comes with a 460mAh battery and charges via a USB Type-C port. It takes the earphones up to two hours to charge fully, according to Honor.

The wireless earphones also include touch controls for switching between ANC modes, call answering, and playing or pausing music. For connectivity the Honor earphones support Bluetooth 5.3. The earphones can also connect to smartphones via the Honor AI space app. The earphones are also rated IP54 for dust and water resistance. Each individual earbud weighs 4.26g, while the total weight with the case comes up to 50g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.