  Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds With ANC 3.0, Up to 31 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds With ANC 3.0, Up to 31 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 offer three colour options — Green, Frost, and White.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 16 September 2023 17:38 IST
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds With ANC 3.0, Up to 31 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 earbuds price is set at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,600)

Highlights
  • Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 features company's L2HC 2.0 sound system
  • The earphones support dual device connectivity
  • Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 come with dual driver support

Huawei has launched a new pair of earphones, FreeBuds Pro 3, along with Huawei Watch GT 4 at its ‘Wearable Strategy and New Product Launch' event held in Barcelona. The earphones come equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) 3.0 and are claimed to offer up to 31 hours of battery life on a single charge. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones support dual devices connectivity. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 will be available for purchase from next month in select markets. The earphones are also equipped with dual driver system.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 price, availability

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 ANC earphones have been launched as a successor to FreeBuds Pro 2. They have been released at a price of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,600). Available in three colour options — Green, Silver Frost, and White — the TWS earphones will go live for sale on October 18 in Europe.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 specifications

Successor to Huawei Freebuds Pro 2, the newly launched Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 sport an in-ear design with smoother control. They have a groove design and feature dual driver system. The earphones come with Active Noise Cancellation 3.0. They are equipped with the Hi-Res Dual Sound system which is said to support a large frequency range between 14Hz and 48kHz. They also claimed to offer noise suppression of up to 5dB.

Additionally, the earphones from Huawei have triple adaptive equaliser that offers better sound quality by analysing the volume, wear, and sound, as per the company. They are equipped with Huawei L2HC 2.0 and LDAC dual high-definition audio decoding offering audio transmission of up to 990kbps. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The company claimed that Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 offer a battery life of up to 31 hours with the case and up to 6.5 hours for earphones on a single charge. Other highlights of the device include audio sharing and automatic pop-ups. 

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds With ANC 3.0, Up to 31 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
